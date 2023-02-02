Contractor kicks off tender for 7 MW of solar in Lebanon

PV project in Beirut, Lebanon

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/09024_Microgrid_opt-600×467.jpeg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/09024_Microgrid_opt-1200×933.jpeg”>

DT Global has issued a call for expressions of interest (EOI) to seek EPCs for the design and construction of a utility-scale solar plant in Lebanon. The project’s exact location was not disclosed.

The plant could have a capacity of 5 MW to 7 MW. It is part of the Innovation for Affordable and Renewable Energy for All (INARA) project funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID). The project aims to increase access to electricity across Lebanon by building renewable energy systems.

“Interested EPC firms who wish to submit an expression of interest shall be a Lebanese registered company or a combination of maximum two companies in the form of [a] joint venture … [in which case] the Lebanese party shall act as the lead entity,” said DT Global.

Popular content

Prospective bidders have until Feb. 3 to express their interest, with late submittals to be considered at the discretion of the contractor. Consequent requests for proposals will be subject to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) regulations and the US Government Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA).