Cosmonauts Complete Robotics Spacewalk at International Space Station

Expedition 67 Commander Oleg Artemyev and Flight Engineer Denis Matveev, both of Roscosmos, concluded their spacewalk at 5:12 p.m. EDT (2:12 p.m. PDT) after 7 hours and 47 minutes.

Artemyev and Matveev completed their major objectives, which were tasks left unfinished during the previous spacewalk that took place on August 17. These included relocating an external control panel for the European robotic arm from one operating area to another and testing a rigidizing mechanism on the arm that will be used to facilitate the grasping of payloads. Additionally, the duo extended a Strela telescoping boom from the Zarya module to the Poisk module.

Additional spacewalks are planned to continue outfitting the European robotic arm and to activate Nauka’s airlock for future spacewalks. The work on the European robotic arm will be used to move spacewalkers and payloads around the Russian segment of the station.

Artemyev wore a Russian spacesuit with red stripes, while Matveev wore a Russian suit with blue stripes. This was the eighth spacewalk in Artemyev’s career, and the fourth for Matveev. It was the eighth spacewalk at the station in 2022 and the 253rd spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.