Credible Corporate Climate Action: How to Set and Meet Net-Zero Targets

Date/Time: March 10, 2022 (2-3PM ET / 11AM-12PM PT)

As public pressure for action to tackle climate change grows, companies are increasingly expected to set and execute on emissions targets aligned with science. However, the landscape of corporate climate action can be difficult to navigate, while the implementation of net-zero commitments across a business is a complex endeavor.

In this one-hour webcast, speakers from renewable energy company Ørsted, the Science Based Targets Initiative and Oxford Net Zero will discuss how companies of all sizes can take credible climate action.

The speakers will consider questions including:

What is the current state of play in corporate climate action?

What constitutes credible corporate climate action and why?

What are the key steps for starting work towards a target?

How can companies balance what is necessary and what is feasible?

Moderator:

Jim Giles, Vice President, Net Zero, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Rasmus Skov, Senior Director, Global Public Affairs & Sustainability Solutions, Ørsted

Kate Cullen, Net Zero Researcher, University of Oxford PhD Student, Energy and Resources, University of California, Berkeley

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the archived webcast footage and resources, available to you on-demand after the webcast.