Croatia launches rebate scheme for rooftop PV

Croatia had an installed PV capacity of 85 MW at the end of 2020.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Picture2-600×247.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Picture2.jpg”>

Croatia had an installed PV capacity of 85 MW at the end of 2020.

Croatia’s Ministry of Regional Development and EU Funds has launched a rebate scheme for rooftop PV installations.

The €7.4 million program will be funded through the European Economic Area Financial Mechanism 2014-2021 and rebates will cover up to 85% of the costs for buying and installing a PV system.

Businesses and homeowners will have time until November 29 to submit their project proposals.

According to European photovoltaic association SolarPower Europe, Croatia is aiming to reach 300 MW of distributed generation capacity by 2030 and is expecting PV to develop at this pace thanks to a tax exemption of self-consumed electricity, direct marketing, and a program for PV in buildings. It is also planning to introduce new rules for renewable energy communities.

Popular content

The Croatian authorities are also currently holding a series of tenders for large-scale renewables. In the first procurement exercise held in December 2020, Croatian electricity and gas regulator Hrvatski Operator Tržišta Energije allocated around 25 MW of renewable energy capacity.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Croatia had 85 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2020. Croatia implemented a FIT scheme for rooftop solar that expired in 2015 after bringing online around 50 MW of capacity.