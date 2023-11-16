Crypto market showing signs of recovery as prices, NFT sales rise on the month

Welcome back to Chain Reaction.

The crypto market and overall ecosystem may be showing signs of recovery after a prolonged bear market.

At the time of publication, cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum were up 30% and 28% from the month-ago date, respectively, according to CoinMarketCap data. Separately, the total crypto market capitalization is up about 31% to $1.41 trillion during the same period.

Even the NFT space, which took a tumble after its latest hype cycle in 2021 and 2022, has seen total sales increase 64% in the past 30 days, according to CryptoSlam data. The top three blockchains by NFT sales volume were Ethereum, Bitcoin and Solana, and all of them saw sales increase (44%, 1,222% and 56%, respectively) in that time frame.

Separately, the crypto venture capital landscape is heating back up after six consecutive quarters of declines of investments into web3 companies. The bullish take comes at a time when a lengthy market downturn has persisted, chilling consumer, founder and investor interest in the crypto industry.

For this week’s episode, Jacquelyn interviewed Stani Kulechov, the founder of Avara, formerly known as Aave Companies.

The company is probably best known for Aave protocol, its platform-focused stablecoin GHO and its social network protocol Lens.

The web3-focused software technology company announced exclusively on our podcast their rebranding as well as a strategic acquisition of an Ethereum-based crypto wallet. The name Aave will still exist, but through Aave Protocol and Aave Labs, two organizations under Avara’s umbrella brand.

We discussed the rebrand, acquisition, changes to projects under the Avara umbrella and content creator monetization on decentralized social media platforms and what it can look like.

Lens transitioning out of beta phase

Decentralized versus mainstream social media

The future of social networks

What’s next for Avara

Taproot Wizards raised $7.5 million (TC+) for its Ordinals project to bring the “magic” back to Bitcoin Baton, a music collaboration platform for unreleased material, raised $4.2 million Asset management firm Superstate closed $14 million in Series A financing Web3 social network Sleek raised $5 million in a seed round Beoble raised $2 million in a pre-seed round to grow web3 social experiences

