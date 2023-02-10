 Press "Enter" to skip to content

CX Trends 2023 – Valuable CX is crucial

By Peter Moore on February 10, 2023

The challenges we have faced over the past three years have created a huge transformation in our society. The disruptive pandemic and ongoing economic uncertainty have forced companies around the world to radically adjust almost every facet of their operations. No area has seen more turbulence than customer service, a trend exacerbated by a dramatic shift in customer expectations.

This shift in customer expectations may have come as a surprise to some companies. However, those who pay close attention will understand only too well that the events of recent years have only accelerated certain trends that have been developing for almost two decades.

Source: TechRepublic

Published in Artificial Intelligence, Collaboration and digital transformation

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

