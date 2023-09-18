Cyprus starts first nanogrid project

Nanogrids are smaller-scale energy systems than larger microgrids, says George Georghiou, the director of the FOSS Research Centre for Sustainable Energy at the University of Cyprus. He notes that nanogrids and microgrids share the same operational modes and provision of services. However, the significantly smaller size of nanogrids in terms of power capacity results in quicker and more cost-effective deployment. The smaller size of nanogrids also opens up opportunities for aggregation and the implementation of new business models.

With this in mind, the FOSS Research Centre – in cooperation with Ecotricity Holdings, a local energy developing firm – has built the first hybrid nanogrid system in Cyprus on the campus of the University of Cyprus. The project features a 40 kWp building.integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) system, combined with 66 kWh (60 kW) of energy storage capacity, a 21 kW EV charging station, and an energy management system.

The owner of the nanogrid is the University of Cyprus. The project was mainly financed by the European Union. Ecotricity Holdings was selected by the University of Cyprus via a tender.

An Ecotricity Holdings spokesperson told pv magazine that a key feature of the pilot is the seamless transition from a grid-connected mode to an islanding mode of operation. The developer says that this is the first time that an islanded system has been put into operation in Cyprus. The battery inverter is equipped with grid-forming capabilities and can ensure that critical loads are supplied with power without interruption (power from batteries and PV system) in case of a contingency or external signal triggering.