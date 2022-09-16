DaaS and VDI Solutions Can Enable and Accelerate Hybrid-First Work Models

As the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world, it forced enterprises to redefine how, when, and where work gets done. People moved from offices and field service positions to their homes; even those who had to remain in place found their jobs increasingly automated by both algorithms and robots. This critical moment accelerated the already existing transitions, loosely complied under the term “digital transformation,” underway as companies increasingly offered digitally augmented goods and services.

In fact, in IDC’s January 2022 Future Enterprise Resiliency and Spending Survey, Wave 12, 78% of respondents agreed or strongly agreed with the statement that the capability of hybrid-first work was an important part of their transition from their current operating models to one that centers on digital goods and services. This is the strongest response by far; by comparison, edge-data first and remote operations were cited first as critical capabilities by 57% and 68% of respondents, respectively.

Why the strong response? What is it about hybrid work that makes it an important part of the digital-first journey? What role does client virtualization play in enabling hybrid work, and why is that role important to the enterprise’s overall success?

