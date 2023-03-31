DAH Solar unveils solar kit for balconies, rooftops

Chinese solar module maker DAH Solar has released an integrated PV system for residential applications. The turnkey system features a plug-in connection that makes it suitable for balconies.

“SolarUnit is like a PV module with an alternating current output, ready to be connected to the electrical grid,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “The bus is formed by a trunk cable supplied by DAH Solar. The trunk cable has spaced tap connectors to allow sequential connection and electrical parallelism of multiple SolarUnits.”

The system can be used with up to six special panels manufactured by DAH Solar itself. The “Full-Screen PV Modules” are available with power outputs of 460 W and 550 W and a power conversion efficiency rating of up to 21.3%. They feature 3.2 mm anti-reflective glass and an IP68 enclosure, with a temperature coefficient of -0.35% per degree Celsius. The operational temperature of the panels ranges from -40 C to 85 C.

It also uses micro-inverters with an efficiency of up to 97.2% and a maximum power point tracking (MPPT) efficiency of 99.95%. The device measures 412 mm × 97 mm × 42.5mm and weighs 1.8 kW. The kits can reach a maximum size of 2,279 mm × 1,134 mm × 32mm and a maximum weight of up to 59.8 kg.

“The Full-Screen PV Module and microinverter are integrated when they leave the factory,” the spokesperson said. “SolarUnit could achieve great flexibility for projects because it makes the possibility to install PV modules in different orientations and with different angles of inclination, following the designs of the roofs.”

DAH Solar also offers an energy communication unit (ECU) unit with the system. It communicates with the microinverters through the power line communication (PLC) system. It uses the power cable itself to exchange information.

“The ECU unit allows remote monitoring of the PV system, in addition to allowing the PV system to be turned off with remote control by your electrical devices such as smartphones and PCs,” said the spokesperson.

DAH Solar is based in Hefei, China’s Anhui province. It currently operates a 2 GW solar panel factory.