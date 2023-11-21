Daikin lauches new air-to-air heat pumps

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/vrv5-installation-picture-600×401.jpeg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/vrv5-installation-picture.jpeg”>
Daikin, a Japanese heating system manufacturer, has unveiled two new air-to-air heat pump systems for applications in commercial buildings.
The VRV 5 systems are available in two models – the Mini-VRV system with an output of up to 33.5 kW and the Top-Blow series reaching 56 kW.
Both products use difluoromethane (R32) as the refrigerant and, according to the manufacturer, have a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 675. Daikin claims R-32 reduces potential direct CO2 equivalent emissions of the heating and cooling systems by up to 71% compared to heat pumps based on R-410A
The company also said its new VRV5 heat pumps have a 9.1% higher seasonal efficiency compared to its previous models. The new products also come with piping lengths of up to 1,000 m and have five low sound settings, down to 41 decibels.
Popular content
“When VRV 5 is connected to Daikin’s latest Daikin Cloud Plus platform, providing continuous real-time monitoring and energy management, the energy consumption of buildings can be further reduced,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “Daikin Cloud Plus also offers service technicians the advantage of performing equipment diagnostics and settings remotely.”
The new heat pump systems will be available for sale from February 2024.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].
Source: pv magazine