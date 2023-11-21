Daikin lauches new air-to-air heat pumps

The VRV5 heat pumps

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/vrv5-installation-picture-600×401.jpeg” data-large-file=”https://www.focustechnica.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/vrv5-installation-picture.jpeg”>

Daikin, a Japanese heating system manufacturer, has unveiled two new air-to-air heat pump systems for applications in commercial buildings.



The VRV 5 systems are available in two models – the Mini-VRV system with an output of up to 33.5 kW and the Top-Blow series reaching 56 kW.

Both products use difluoromethane (R32) as the refrigerant and, according to the manufacturer, have a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 675. Daikin claims R-32 reduces potential direct CO 2 equivalent emissions of the heating and cooling systems by up to 71% compared to heat pumps based on R-410A

The company also said its new VRV5 heat pumps have a 9.1% higher seasonal efficiency compared to its previous models. The new products also come with piping lengths of up to 1,000 m and have five low sound settings, down to 41 decibels.

Popular content

“When VRV 5 is connected to Daikin’s latest Daikin Cloud Plus platform, providing continuous real-time monitoring and energy management, the energy consumption of buildings can be further reduced,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “Daikin Cloud Plus also offers service technicians the advantage of performing equipment diagnostics and settings remotely.”

The new heat pump systems will be available for sale from February 2024.