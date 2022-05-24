Daily Crunch: 7 months after raising $1B, grocery delivery Gorillas exits four countries and lays off 300

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

It’s the 24th of May, 2022, and today Amanda made us laugh with her “Welcome to Hell, we all drive Teslas,” subhead to her story about Everything you wanted to know about Elon Musk and Twitter (but didn’t want to ask). Masterful. — Haje and Christine

The TechCrunch Top 3

Another layoff story : We’ve been talking a lot about layoffs in the past few weeks, much of it coming from the techiest of tech companies — we have some on PayPal’s recent cohort — and we also shift over to the food delivery space, which has not been without its own set of challenges as companies grew mighty quickly during the pandemic. Gorillas, which is one of the largest players here, is one of the recent casualties. It said it will lay off 300 workers, as funding has dried up and debts have accumulated, just a few of the problems we may see emerge from similar companies, Ingrid reports.

Startups and VC

It’s mildly absurd to be alternately covering $150 million rounds and layoff stories today, but such is the life of startups. Firework just raised a $150 million round from Softbank and co. to turn streaming experiences into e-commerce opportunities, Christine reports.

In other climate news, Tim reports that Singularity Energy raised a $4.5 million round for a SaaS platform that reports grid carbon emissions.

Go on, have a few more:

SpecEd goes to cyberspace : Assessing and delivering special education virtually has proven to be excruciatingly hard during the pandemic, but Parallel Learning thinks it has a solution. It also has $20 million worth of cash to execute, courtesy of Tiger Global and a cabal of other VCs.

Mayfield’s Navin Chaddha: I’ve looked at clouds from both sides now

As managing partner at Mayfield and a three-time founder, Navin Chaddha has seen two downturns.

“I have invested in over 60 companies, and while many have gone public or been acquired, the journey has included pivots, near-death experiences and navigating through the 2008/2009 downturn,” he writes in a TC+ guest post.

“Every era is different, but here are some tips for our new normal.”

Big Tech Inc.

Your Walmart delivery might come from the sky soon if you live in certain states. The retail giant is swooping in to expand its drone coverage to six states this year after extending its partnership with DroneUp. Interestingly enough, the $4 shipping fee does not deter people from selecting that method of shipment, even if they are just ordering Hamburger Helper.

Among the myriad Microsoft coverage stories today, we wanted to pull out this item about one of the company’s newly revamped Power Pages, which previously lived within Power Apps as a component called Power Apps portals. We know, web-design tools are a dime a dozen, but what Microsoft is banking on is the product’s integration with other existing services like Visual Studio Code and GitHub.

Meanwhile…