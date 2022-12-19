Daily Crunch: After Musk puts it to a vote, 57% of Twitter poll respondents tell him to resign

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

December is getting long in the tooth, there’s Christmas music on every radio station, and the poinsettias are in full bloom. It looks like the year is getting close to the end, and we, for two, are perfectly happy to see the back of it. Bring on the last 300 or so hours of the year, and we can start pondering what the new year will bring. — Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

Will he or won’t he? : The poll has spoken — a majority of people who came across Elon Musk’s post asking if he should step down as the head of Twitter felt he should, Ingrid reports. Musk says a lot of things, and then says some more things, so we’ll see if he actually takes his advice and abides by the results of the poll.

: The poll has spoken — a majority of people who came across Elon Musk’s post asking if he should step down as the head of Twitter felt he should, Ingrid reports. Musk says a lot of things, and then says some more things, so we’ll see if he actually takes his advice and abides by the results of the poll. Gaming for a fine : Fortnite maker Epic Games agreed to take its lumps from the Federal Trade Commission, which fined the company $520 million related to children’s privacy charges. Amanda has more about the fines and what this means for Epic.

: Fortnite maker Epic Games agreed to take its lumps from the Federal Trade Commission, which fined the company $520 million related to children’s privacy charges. Amanda has more about the fines and what this means for Epic. Here’s a gaggle of Google news: Google is doing a lot in India, and Jagmeet, Manish and Ivan were there for it. First, the company addressed official documents with a DigiLocker integration to the Files app, and said that India’s regulations should provide legal and innovation certainty to firms. New features for the country include multisearch and in-video search features and being able to decode a doctor’s bad handwriting. There are also some new YouTube features, like watching a video in multiple languages and Courses, the video unit’s new edtech experience.

Startups and VC

Life as a startup founder is never dull. That’s doubly true for Black founders, who routinely struggle to raise funds, be noticed and get their fair share of attention, Dominic-Madori reports. For the new year, she conducted a mini-survey to find out what Black founders are expecting in 2023. All three founders brought up the same concerns — the economy, the environment and equality.

Connie had the chance to catch up with Fabrice Grinda, a French, New York–based serial entrepreneur who co-founded the free classifieds site OLX — now owned by Prosus — and who has in recent years been building up his venture firm, FJ Labs. He often likens the outfit to an angel investor “at scale,” saying that like a lot of angel investors, “We don’t lead, we don’t price, we don’t take board seats. We decide after two one-hour meetings over the course of a week whether we invest or not.”

We have a few more for you, just to scratch that curiosity itch:

3 Black founders predict little will change in VC in 2023

A rising tide lifts all boats, but when free-flowing venture capital starts to recede, underrepresented founders are the first to find themselves on dry ground.

Dominic-Madori Davis spoke to three Black founders to get their thoughts on the current funding landscape and the issues that are top of mind for them as we head into the new year.

Vernon Coleman, founder and CEO, Realtime

Sevetri Wilson, founder and CEO, Resilia

Abimbola Adebayo, founder and CEO, Pinnu Analytics

Okay, fine, if that ain’t enough for you, here’s three more TC+ stories to rest thine eyes on:

Big Tech Inc.

Deleting on WhatsApp didn’t always mean delete for everyone, until now. WhatsApp lets you undo that deletion in case you moved too fast. Jagmeet writes that the “new feature, called ‘accidental delete,’ brings a five-second window to let users reverse the action of deleting messages for their own in an individual or group chat and delete them for everyone.” Delete away!

