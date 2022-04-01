Daily Crunch: Amazon says it’s ‘disappointed’ after Staten Island fulfillment center workers unionize

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PT, subscribe here.

A fine day to you, and welcome to Daily Crunch for Friday, April 1, 2022! It was a slow news day at TC Towers because we double-checked every PR pitch for April Fools’ Day silliness and every PR agency in the world advised their clients to set embargoes to literally any other day of the year.

Alex and Mary Ann held down the Equity fort this week in a particularly enjoyable episode covering – among other things – Instacart lowering its valuation.

The TechCrunch Top 3

Another Amazon center votes to unionize : The big news for today was not a laughing matter for Amazon, but had employees at the e-commerce giant’s JFK8 fulfillment center in Staten Island happy to go into the weekend. They voted to unionize. Brian has been keeping a close eye on this for TechCrunch, and he reports that Amazon is likely to challenge the vote results and has seven days from today to do so.

: The big news for today was not a laughing matter for Amazon, but had employees at the e-commerce giant’s JFK8 fulfillment center in Staten Island happy to go into the weekend. They voted to unionize. Brian has been keeping a close eye on this for TechCrunch, and he reports that Amazon is likely to challenge the vote results and has seven days from today to do so. This is not a drill : In case you missed this one from last evening, President Joe Biden plans to enact the Defense Production Act so that the U.S. can stave off a possible shortage of minerals and materials necessary for batteries used for electric vehicles and energy storage.

: In case you missed this one from last evening, President Joe Biden plans to enact the Defense Production Act so that the U.S. can stave off a possible shortage of minerals and materials necessary for batteries used for electric vehicles and energy storage. Sad SaaS?: Speaking of valuations, it’s not just Instacart that might see lowered valuations. Alex Wilhelm unpacks a Silicon Valley Bank report that suggests that late-stage software-as-a-service companies may also see lower valuations, and startups trying to raise some later-stage capital may not have as attractive a price.

Startups and VC

A quiet news day today, but a few fun gems bubbled to the surface:

U.K. fashion rental company By Rotation is expanding its rent-from-the-community platform to the U.S.

its rent-from-the-community platform to the U.S. Gotta love how pizza has become one of the measures of how agile robots are , and I, for one, am delighted to see MIT leaning into the phrase “complex dough manipulation.”

, and I, for one, am delighted to see MIT leaning into the phrase “complex dough manipulation.” These robots are berry gentle : A propos robots, a team of researchers found a way for robots to pick very fragile fruit, such as raspberries.

: A propos robots, a team of researchers found a way for robots to pick very fragile fruit, such as raspberries. Game over : E3, one of the biggest games trade shows in the world, announced it’s canceling E3 for another year and promised they’ll try to continue next year.

: E3, one of the biggest games trade shows in the world, announced it’s canceling E3 for another year and promised they’ll try to continue next year. Loyal Wordle players got the fuzzy end of the lollipop this week when the answer word didn’t match the word their friend came up with. I truly wish that this was the biggest issue the world was facing right now, but as someone who uses word games as part of my mental health regime … thank you, Sarah, for getting to the bottom of this mystery!

As a startup nerd with a particular penchant for the art of VC pitching, I’m psyched to attend Lotti Siniscalco’s Pitch Deck Teardown at TC Early Stage in a couple of weeks.

The how and why of raising OT security capital

Operational technology, which allows critical infrastructure to operate 24/7, is one area facing significant cybersecurity risk, and with the U.S. government taking steps to mitigate the threat, security firms addressing this area stand to benefit the most, writes Matt Gatto, a managing director at Insight Partners.

In a guest post for TC+, he explains how recent attacks on critical infrastructure, pending regulation, and rising concerns over Russian cyberattacks are creating new opportunities in OT.

“It’s a good time for OT security providers to seek funding,” says Gatto. “The combination of increasing OT cyberattacks and the emergence of government regulations is fueling a funding frenzy.”

Big Tech Inc.

It’s electric! : The U.S. Department of Transportation announced some new domestic fuel economy standards for 2024 that will put the country closer to President Joe Biden’s goal that half of the vehicles sold in the U.S. be battery-electric by 2030. This means carmakers will have to figure out how to go from the industry standard of 37 miles per gallon to 49 mpg.

: The U.S. Department of Transportation announced some new domestic fuel economy standards for 2024 that will put the country closer to President Joe Biden’s goal that half of the vehicles sold in the U.S. be battery-electric by 2030. This means carmakers will have to figure out how to go from the industry standard of 37 miles per gallon to 49 mpg. GoPro’s new battery packs a triple punch: Just when you thought it was safe to go back into your camera bag for a new battery, GoPro unveils a new Volta battery grip that gives you three times the amount of shooting time. It’s great for perfecting your next Michael Bay impersonation.

April’s Fools!

I don’t know about y’all, but I’m on my very last nerve, and between elections, pandemics, invasions, and the drummer of my favorite band passing away recently, I’ve lost at least 95% of my sense of humor over the last couple of years. Still, tech startups try to prank the ever-loving bejesus out of us every year. Here are the top five least cringe April Fools’ Day jokes this year.