Daily Crunch: Asian and Hispanic e-grocer Weee! bags $425 million Series E

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for Monday, February 28, 2022. Today we are bringing exclamation points back. Because it’s Monday, we need the boost, and a startup whose name includes a “!” just raised north of $400 million in a single round. 2022! It’s a whole thing. – Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

Technology and Ukraine: As you can imagine, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is in part a technology story. For example, Ukraine is accepting crypto donations, which TechCrunch covered here. And Ukrainian citizens are turning to encrypted messaging tools, and even offline maps during the war. But there’s even more going on at the corporate-level, including Twitter marking tweets tied to the Russian state, going as far as limiting their reach. Russia is angry with American social media companies limiting its reach, but, frankly, too bad.

Startups/VC

Speaking of huge venture rounds at high prices, OneCard is in talks to raise what we’ve heard is nine-figures worth of capital at a unicorn valuation. Our piece, by our ace India reporter Manish Singh, also notes that the new round comes just a month after FPL Technologies, the company behind OneCard, last announced new capital.

Catching you up, OneCard is a consumer credit card startup in India that also provides credit scoring services.

Moving along, Y Combinator’s push to fund startups around the world is paying off. Data from the well-known startup accelerator indicates that one in six, or about 16% of the companies it has incubated that are now worth $150 million or more – some 267 now – are headquartered outside of the United States.

I’m not surprised at the ratio, and the rising tally of international companies that it implies. My question is how quickly the portion of high-value Y Combinator-backed startups moves towards being majority international.

Stämm Biotech raises $17M: Have you heard of bioreactors? They are new to me, but are apparently a key piece of kit in the biomanufacturing world. Stämm, which is based in Buenos Aires, just raised a large Series A for its bioreactor product. It looks something like a big, expensive gaming PC. Regardless, if there is enough market demand for a startup to raise to build more bioreactors, I presume that biology is going to be lit in the coming years.

Leverage early investors when raising a Series A, says DeepScribe’s Akilesh Bapu

While raising a Series A for AI-powered medical transcription platform DeepScribe, CEO and co-founder Akilesh Bapu set clear timelines for the investors he approached.

Index Ventures partner Nina Achadjian received Bapu’s pitch deck while she was still on vacation, but the founder wouldn’t let her schedule a meeting for the following week.

As it turned out, Bapu’s instincts served him well. “When I walked out of the meeting, I went immediately to one of my partners, and was like, ‘Finally, I found the company that is following the right approach,” said Achadjian.

Big Tech Inc.

Apple will accrete Dutch fines until the heat death of the universe: That’s our takeaway from the news that Apple has been hit with a sixth penalty from the country’s government over a ruling regarding in-app payments, and dating apps inside its borders. Apple, an American company, is seemingly blasé at the Dutch Authority for Consumers & Market charging it another €5 million. It now owes the country some €30 million, and the fines could stretch to €50 million. Apple might have too much money, I think.

TechCrunch Experts

