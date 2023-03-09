Daily Crunch: Bach to the future – Forthcoming Apple Music Classical app will feature 5M tracks

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

But before we start the pun-ishment, let’s start with some good news: Devin reports that machine learning may be helping us create a COVID-19 vaccine that could help fight all current and future strains of the pandemic.

QuantWare, the Dutch startup that builds quantum processors for research and commercial usage, today announced that it has raised a €6 million seed round (~$6.33 million), Frederic reports. The company says it will use this new funding to support development of its 64-qubit Tenor processor.

Building a lean B2B startup growth stack

Selecting the right tool for the job is easy when you already know exactly how to proceed.

Most B2B growth marketers don’t have a blueprint to work from, however, which is why Primer CEO Keith Putnam-Delaney shared a guest post with TC+ that identifies which tools are most appropriate for early-stage, midstage and late-stage startups.

“The current budget-constrained environment should be seen as a net positive by marketers,” he writes. “It will force teams to think deeply about what’s absolutely necessary, which tools will add efficiency (or subtract from it).”

India is proposing to replace its over two-decades-old IT law, as the world’s second-largest internet market pushes for new guidelines to seek broader accountability from tech firms, revaluate who all gets protection from safe harbor and better oversee new technologies and serve “every” connected user in the South Asian market, Jagmeet and Manish report.

From the people who brought you credit monitoring services now comes Credit Karma Net Worth, a new product to help people know, grow and protect their wealth, Christine reports. The new feature brings the 16-year-old company closer to becoming an end-to-end personal finance management platform, also offering debt, credit building and checking and savings products, Credit Karma founder and CEO Kenneth Lin said in an interview.

