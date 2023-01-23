Daily Crunch: Days after announcing plans to cut 10K jobs, Microsoft invests billions more in OpenAI

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

The TechCrunch Top 3

Brian may have found the perfect MacBook : Brian gives us the ins and outs of the new Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Max, in which he writes, “It’s a reaffirmation of the ‘Pro’ in MacBook Pro: chunky, heavy, blazingly fast, full of ports and packed with the best the company has to offer.” This might be the 2023 version of “Mikey likes it!” Meanwhile, Matt reviews the 2023 Mac Mini, what he calls “a serious contender with the M2 Pro.

: Brian gives us the ins and outs of the new Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Max, in which he writes, “It’s a reaffirmation of the ‘Pro’ in MacBook Pro: chunky, heavy, blazingly fast, full of ports and packed with the best the company has to offer.” This might be the 2023 version of “Mikey likes it!” Meanwhile, Matt reviews the 2023 Mac Mini, what he calls “a serious contender with the M2 Pro. Sounds like more layoffs : Another tech company reveals that its eyes were bigger than its stomach when it comes to hiring. This time, Spotify is the one cutting jobs, Romain reports. The music streaming company will lay off about 600 people, or 6% of its workforce.

: Another tech company reveals that its eyes were bigger than its stomach when it comes to hiring. This time, Spotify is the one cutting jobs, Romain reports. The music streaming company will lay off about 600 people, or 6% of its workforce. Give ’em something to ChatGPT about: After much speculation, Microsoft confirmed that it will invest an undisclosed number of billions in OpenAI, thus extending the companies’ partnership. Kyle has more.

Startups and VC

TechCrunch Live is entering its third season, and Matt is, frankly, ludicrously psyched to be leading the events again this year. The first event is on February 1, 2023, and will feature a timely discussion on what to do if your company can’t raise a Series A. Cambly’s Sameer Shariff and Benchmark’s Sarah Tavel are speaking at the first one — stay tuned for what’s coming down the pike!

And we have five more for you:

Failures are valuable IP: Protect your startup’s negative trade secrets

Patent applications and GitHub codespaces are obvious pieces of intellectual property, but so are the embarrassing mistakes and dead ends that every company encounters.

Rivals can learn a lot from competitors’ failed A/B tests, unsuccessful email campaigns and wasted engineering cycles, writes Eugene Y. Mar and Thomas J. Pardini, attorneys with Farella Braun + Martel LLP in San Francisco.

In this post, they offer advice for safeguarding your “negative know-how,” along with general tips for defining and managing trade secrets.

Three more from the TC+ team:

Big Tech Inc.

Just when Salesforce thought it was safe to go back in the water, the company now has an activist investor coming in and taking a multibillion-dollar stake. Ron writes that while Elliott Management is looking forward to working with Salesforce, there could be something else behind it: “Elliott typically takes a stake in a company to make changes in the way the company operates with the goal of cutting costs and increasing shareholder value. In some cases, it tries to push CEO changes or even sell the company, although that seems less likely in this case.” You be the judge.

And we have five more for you: