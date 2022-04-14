Daily Crunch: Elon Musk sets sights on Twitter with unsolicited $43B takeover bid

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PT, subscribe here.

As we put this together, we are listening to TED’s Chris Anderson interview with Elon Musk about his attempt to buy Twitter. There will be many viewpoints on this coming fast and furious. One example is Taylor’s hot take, which can be summarized as face-palming so hard that we’re a little worried she might need medical attention. For now, all we know is that Musk shared he is “unsure” whether his takeover bid will succeed, and if it doesn’t, he has a “Plan B.”

The TechCrunch Top 3

‘How is Twitter doing?’ : That was one of Alex’s questions today as he examined the social media giant’s performance and stock prices in light of Elon Musk’s unsolicited bid — can we keep calling it that even though it probably surprised no one? Anyway, the company is doing “pretty well,” Alex reports, but as to Musk’s bid of a “38% premium over the day before [his] investment was publicly announced”? Alex says that “what we should care about is not precisely the sheer premium between pre-Musk and post-Musk Twitter value; instead, we should consider the company’s worth, and then stack that against the Musk figure.” What might explain some of that is something we also learned during the Musk interview: He “doesn’t care about the economics” of buying Twitter. However, Alex still thinks “the offer doesn’t seem quite large enough to be serious. Throw another $10 billion on it and then let’s talk.”

: We’re sure a lot of people are already using WhatsApp to connect with a bigger community, but now the Meta-owned service is formalizing that a bit more with its new “Communities” feature that includes more support for sharing files, the ability to get on a group call with 31 others, admin tools and moderation controls. The beauty is that you can link an existing group instead of starting over. Zaraye inks small round from some big players: It’s been an interesting couple of years for anyone needing raw materials, and no country is immune to the shortages, it seems. Pakistan’s Zaraye wants to change that with its platform that connects manufacturers directly with suppliers. Tiger Global (making its first pre-seed investment in a Pakistani startup, we report) and Zayn are hitching their wagons to this one, so we are eager to follow along.

Startups and VC

Lots of movement in mobility (if there wasn’t, would it be called immobility?) today. Electric vehicles are charging ahead at the World Car Awards. Meanwhile, Vinfast announced it wants to sell its cars but rent out the battery packs, leading Rebecca to wonder whether that’s going to work. Finally, the Chrysler brand is starting its transition to EV-dom (as Kirsten reported earlier this year), showing off its rather snazzy Airflow crossover EV concept.

From our moving-things-from-place-to-place desk, we’re passing a lot of parcels around. Backbone wants to make package delivery more like Wi-Fi mesh networks in what sounds to me like a recipe for utter chaos. It would be fantastically clever if they can get it to work, though! Also, whether you love or loathe Amazon, you’ve got to give ‘em cred for having their supply chain tech sewn up tight. Shipium wants to give other e-commerce retailers access to comparable tools.

Let’s do a proverbial cannonball into the startup pond:

Big Tech Inc.

Continuing along with what feels like a mobility theme today, Uber suspended its Tanzania operations, citing an unwelcoming regulatory environment.

And, speaking of “communities, Tinder launched a new feature called “Festival Mode” that enables users to connect with each other before a big concert or, you guessed it, a festival. The dating app is partnering with Live Nation and event producers AEG Presents and Superstruct Entertainment, which means this will cast a wide net.

In the comments section, both Reddit and TikTok have some news: Reddit is rolling out the ability to search comments, making it so you don’t have to click on several comments to find threads you are interested in. Meanwhile, TikTok is testing a feature that will allow users to essentially dislike an “irrelevant or inappropriate” comment and make it become private without the commenter knowing what happened.

