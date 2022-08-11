Daily Crunch: Facebook avoids European blackout as regulators squabble over EU-US data transfers 

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Hello, and “happy Friday junior,” as someone put in their email to me today. I hope it has been a productive Thursday for you. Haje is hanging with a bunch of robotics technology, so it’s just me and my trusty Lakeland Terrier companion delivering the juicy morsels of news goodness today. Please enjoy his Pitch Deck Teardown on Five Flute while he’s away. Sadly for this flute player, it’s not a flute maker. See you tomorrow! — Christine

The TechCrunch Top 3

Data protection woes : Facebook has managed to avoid being shut down in Europe, but Natasha L writes that its parent, Meta, may be facing a suspension.

: Facebook has managed to avoid being shut down in Europe, but Natasha L writes that its parent, Meta, may be facing a suspension. Here and yonder : I wrote about wealth technology firm Farther, which brought in $15 million in funding to boost its valuation to $50 million. The company provides tools for financial advisors to expand their business, while also enabling users to do fun things like a “cash waterfall,” which means whenever you have the benefit of excess funds, you can designate where the overflow goes.

Startups and VC

I enjoyed Dominic-Madori’s story today on supply chain technology company Stimulus, which raised a $2.5 million seed round. She writes that Stimulus offers a product “that helps businesses cut costs by avoiding mismatched suppliers while introducing diverse vendors to companies that might have overlooked them.”

Creating internal apps can be a huge time-suck for companies. Kyle introduces us to Superblocks, a company that developed a way for businesses to more easily custom-build their own.

It’ll give you wings : Mike writes about the U.K.’s Enterprise Investment Scheme, which has created an “institutional angel fund” to enable smaller companies to get their first big funding break.

: Mike writes about the U.K.’s Enterprise Investment Scheme, which has created an “institutional angel fund” to enable smaller companies to get their first big funding break. Hand me that scalpel : Medical students often learn through doing, but in the age of surgical robots, their education is now moving in the direction of virtual reality. One such company is FundamentalVR, which raised $20 million to make simulations more real, Paul reports.

: Medical students often learn through doing, but in the age of surgical robots, their education is now moving in the direction of virtual reality. One such company is FundamentalVR, which raised $20 million to make simulations more real, Paul reports. From onboarding to offboarding : Over the past year, Kenyan B2B e-commerce platform Marketplace staffed up to onboard thousands of merchants, and Tage learned that the company laid off 9% of its staff after shifting focus.

: Over the past year, Kenyan B2B e-commerce platform Marketplace staffed up to onboard thousands of merchants, and Tage learned that the company laid off 9% of its staff after shifting focus. Present! : Natasha M’s latest TechCrunch+ story looks at if edtech is still a venture-backable industry. She spoke to seven investors in the space to find out more.

: Natasha M’s latest TechCrunch+ story looks at if edtech is still a venture-backable industry. She spoke to seven investors in the space to find out more. Your food can be low-carbon, too: Just like we can see our carbon footprint, Kuri has developed an app that does the same for our food, Haje writes.

7 investors discuss why edtech startups must go back to basics to survive

Pre-pandemic, edtech was not an especially frothy sector: In 2019, these startups received approximately $7 billion in VC funding, according to Crunchbase. Last year, that figure rose to $20 billion after efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 impacted students of every age.

To learn more about how edtech is faring during the current downturn, Natasha Mascarenhas spoke to seven VCs about the advice they’re offering portfolio companies, where edtech is crossing over into other sectors, and how they prefer to be pitched:

Ashley Bittner and Kate Ballinger, Firework Ventures

Jan Lynn-Matern, founder and partner, Emerge Education

Malvika Bhagwat and Kriti Bansal, Owl Ventures

Jomayra Herrera, partner, Reach Capital

Rebecca Kaden, general partner, Union Square Ventures

“I would say the past few years have been more of an anomaly, and we are getting back to a more sustainable pace,” said Reach Capital partner Jomayra Herrera.

Big Tech Inc.

Recent financial pressures have forced Rivian to take certain measures, including laying off 900 employees in July. Its second-quarter earnings are coming up later today, and Jaclyn shifts into gear with 3 things to watch for on Rivian’s Q2 earnings.

Xiaomi has a pair of new products brought to you by Brian and Ivan. The first is about its new humanoid robot that very much has me thinking of the “I, Robot” movie. The second is a foldable phone only available in China.

Speaking of phones, anyone nostalgic for their old Motorola Razr will want to check out the newest version. Brian has more.