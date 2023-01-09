Daily Crunch: In an all-cash transaction, private equity firm buys insurtech startup Duck Creek for $2.6B

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck… : Vista Equity Partners has plans to take Duck Creek Technologies private. The private equity firm announced its plan to acquire the insurance software company for $2.6 billion. Paul has more.

: Vista Equity Partners has plans to take Duck Creek Technologies private. The private equity firm announced its plan to acquire the insurance software company for $2.6 billion. Paul has more. This is a Releaf : Nigerian agritech Releaf bagged $3.3 million in additional capital as it launches new technology for food processing, starting with oil palm, Tage reports.

: Nigerian agritech Releaf bagged $3.3 million in additional capital as it launches new technology for food processing, starting with oil palm, Tage reports. The Superscript was on the wall: London-based Superscript, a small business insurance provider, raised $54 million amid a particularly hard year for the sector, Paul writes.

Attention has our attention. The company raised $3.1 million to continue developing its technology, which combines artificial intelligence with natural language processing to help sales reps sell faster by automatically filling in customer relationship management forms and drafting follow-up emails, Catherine writes.

5 cloud trends to track in 2023

Despite the downturn, Gartner estimates that global IT spending will reach $4.6 trillion this year, a year-over-year increase of 5.1%.

Josh Berman, president of C2C Global, has identified five trends that cloud technology startups should keep in mind as they create product, fundraising and hiring plans for the new year.

“The promise of these technologies is too significant to ignore,” writes Berman.

Lauren takes us streaming service by streaming service to show us what each has up its sleeve in 2023. However, if you’re trying to get Disney+ Basic on Roku, you may have to wait a little longer.

