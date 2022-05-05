Daily Crunch: Larry Ellison leads investor group chipping in $7.1B toward Musk’s Twitter buyout

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PT, subscribe here.

What’s a five-letter word containing ERUSS? You made the GUESS — USERS, that’s what — and tens of millions of them have joined The New York TIMES after its acquisition of Wordle, according to Amanda‘s REPORT. As LOYAL players, we ADORE it. – Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

Backing Elon : Like sands through the hourglass, we are learning more every day about who is stepping up to invest in Elon Musk’s bid to purchase Twitter. A Thursday filing revealed that nearly two dozen investors have contributed money, including Sequoia Capital, Binance, and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, who had $1 billion he wasn’t doing anything with at the moment.

: Like sands through the hourglass, we are learning more every day about who is stepping up to invest in Elon Musk’s bid to purchase Twitter. A Thursday filing revealed that nearly two dozen investors have contributed money, including Sequoia Capital, Binance, and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, who had $1 billion he wasn’t doing anything with at the moment. CVC may lead to M&A : Over the past year, we saw a number of corporations start their own venture capital arms, and now it looks like all of that venture activity could churn up some M&A activity. Why? Alex and Anna dig into a couple of reasons, including lowered public valuations and a stock market environment that has some companies hitting the pause button on an IPO. They expect CVCs to begin eyeing early-stage companies for potential deals, perhaps starting with those in their cap table.

: Over the past year, we saw a number of corporations start their own venture capital arms, and now it looks like all of that venture activity could churn up some M&A activity. Why? Alex and Anna dig into a couple of reasons, including lowered public valuations and a stock market environment that has some companies hitting the pause button on an IPO. They expect CVCs to begin eyeing early-stage companies for potential deals, perhaps starting with those in their cap table. Shopify signals its next move with Deliverr acquisition: Shopify pulled the trigger on an acquisition of Deliverr for $2.1 billion, which has us wondering if this was Shopify trying to elbow in on Amazon’s Fulfillment By Amazon territory, one of the reasons some small businesses may have chosen the e-commerce company over other marketplaces. We also looked into whether that was a fair acquisition price.

Startups and VC

Lynda did it back in 2013, Kevin raised $65 million a few days ago, and now it’s Alan’s turn, with a $193 million round for a medical one-stop shop. I’m not entirely sure what’s happening in the world of startup naming, but we’re here for it. We’re looking forward to hearing from Wendy, Talesha and Fred next.

Come with me, and you’ll see, a world of pure appreciation:

Pitch Deck Teardown: Momentum’s $5M seed pitch deck

Momentum, a B2B company that makes sales process automation software, accidentally convinced an early investor to lead its seed round before the founders had even created a pitch deck.

“We showed up on a Friday board meeting. On Monday, they were like, ‘Hey, do you have five minutes? We want to sit down with you,’” said CEO and co-founder Santiago Suarez Ordoñez.

“They literally put a term sheet on the table with the exact terms we wanted.”

(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)

Big Tech Inc.