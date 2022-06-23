Daily Crunch: London-based SumUp pins $8.5B valuation with $624M debt-equity round 

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Put that in a pipe and smoke it: Connie reported early this morning that Juul, the e-cigarette maker started at Stanford, would be served a "marketing denial order" from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), preventing the company from selling its products in the U.S. Indeed, the FDA later today ordered Juul to remove all of its products from sale, marking the culmination of the agency's 2-year investigation into whether Juul's products are harmful to children. Juul has the option of pursuing an appeal through the FDA, challenging the decision in court or filing a revised application for its products.

Cloud kitchens dissipate: Annie writes that Kune Food, a promising Kenya-based startup renting out kitchens to prepare ready-to-eat affordable meals, will shut down operations and lay off its roughly 90-person workforce. Citing "economic downturn and investment markets tightening up," CEO Robin Reecht said that the company failed to procure the necessary funding and struggled to scale its business model, which relied on selling meals to individual and corporate customers at $3 a head.

To sum it up: Remember SumUp? A decade ago, the company made waves by turning basic smartphones into card payment terminals. Now, Ingrid reports, the startup has raised $624 million at an $8.5 billion valuation, reflecting its sustained growth. SumUp claims that more than 4 million small- and medium-sized businesses are using its platform. The new cash will be put toward acquisitions, more hiring and product development.

Startups and VC

During the pandemic, companies with digital products did well. That’s no surprise. With folks and workers stuck at home, digital became the only way to collaborate, stay current and find a modicum of escape. One digital subsegment that enjoyed particular growth was e-learning. Recall that Udemy raised tens of millions in 2020. But the tide appears to be turning. MasterClass, the platform that sells subscriptions to celebrity-led classes, cut 20% of its team — roughly 120 people — to “get to self-sustainability faster.” As Natasha points out, it’s the latest edtech startup to scale back after Eruditus, upskilling startup Section4, Unacademy and Vedantu. Meanwhile, Duolingo and Coursera have seen their stock values slashed.

Micromobility ain’t looking so hot these days, either, unfortunately. Shortly after Lime exited South Korea and Bird laid off 23% of its staff, e-scooter startup Superpedestrian announced that it will reduce its headcount by 35 employees. Voi followed suit with layoffs at its HQ, letting go of 35 full-time workers. Rebecca notes that the industry’s economics have always been tricky, but it surely doesn’t help that investors are becoming increasingly wary of startups with high costs and long paths to profitability.

In brighter news:

Hardwood reboot: Tim writes about a fascinating startup, Vibrant Planet, that's developing what it calls an "operating system for forest restoration." How on Earth (pun intended) does that work? Well, Vibrant Planet's software, which is aimed at land managers, can prioritize objectives like fire risk using a combination of satellite imagery and AI tools. It can also run analyses to determine how different landscape treatments will affect these objectives, revealing the real-time effects. Pretty neat.

Get your steps in — and your slaloms: A Fitbit-like tracker for skiing? That's different — and piqued my interest, I must say, as a lover of snow sports. Haje's piece on Carv details the startup's ski-tracking insert for ski boots, which measures and analyzes technique and beams the data to an app where a virtual coach can give feedback. Carv, which came to venture capital by way of Kickstarter, claims its product can be retrofitted to any boot.

Keep Austin weird — and subterranean: With a tunnel or two under its belt, Elon Musk's The Boring Company plans to build a corridor under Tesla's Gigafactory Texas in Austin. Mum's the word on the purpose, but, as Rebecca hints, perhaps Musk wants a secret road to enter his giant factory. Presumably, he won't have to contend with the traffic issues that plague The Boring Company's Las Vegas project.

Lightning in a bottle: Fusion could supply a nearly unlimited amount of power with minimal waste, which is why countless startups — not to mention governments — are pursuing it. Zap Energy is among these — fresh off a successful test of its prototype fusion reactor, the company has raised $160 million in a Series C round. Zap's approach involves sending a plasma stream through a vacuum chamber and then electrifying it, strikingly similar to what happens in a thunderstorm, Tim reports.

Drone-compliance-as-a-service: Drone-compliance-as-a-service: Getting the necessary clearance from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to fly drones can be a challenge for small businesses — much less local governments. Airspace Link, which this week raised $23 million in new backing, promises to make it easier by tracking ground-based infrastructure like radar coverage, notable other flights and assets in a given area, Devin writes. Using Airspace's platform, customers can show the FAA they've built the required safety infrastructure for drone operations — or so the sales pitch goes.

Big Tech Inc.

Are live events returning in full force, monkeypox be damned? Spotify appears to think so. The music giant this week revamped its in-app discovery feature with a new Live Events feed, which promises to allow users to better discover nearby events and concerts. Events integration isn’t new to Spotify. Sarah notes that the company first introduced it back in 2015, but the upgrade signals the platform’s confidence that the worst of the pandemic is behind us.

Sarah also reports that Spotify is developing a “Community” feature that would allow users to see what sort of music their friends are streaming in real time. This could feed into the company’s live events effort, too, perhaps by spurring folks to investigate live performances by artists they weren’t previously familiar with.

Elsewhere, in case you weren’t aware, this week was Amazon’s re:MARS — the company’s conference touching on various parts of its business. Frederic and Brian were on the ground in Las Vegas to report the latest, fighting both dodgy Wi-Fi and scorching temperatures. (Bless them.) Re:MARS’ highlights were perhaps a new Alexa feature that can mimic a voice given a brief recording, an AI-powered coding assistant called CodeWhisperer and a fully autonomous warehouse robot. No Robert Downey Jr. cameo this year, sadly.

