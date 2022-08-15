Daily Crunch: Meta backs SMB e-commerce app launched by former Facebook engineering manager

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

It’s getting hot in here : Software aimed at helping small businesses take online orders is on fire right now, and Meta is fanning the flames with a new investment in Take App — the Singapore-based startup that is providing simple tools for merchants to create a website and begin taking orders via WhatsApp, Paul reports.

: Software aimed at helping small businesses take online orders is on fire right now, and Meta is fanning the flames with a new investment in Take App — the Singapore-based startup that is providing simple tools for merchants to create a website and begin taking orders via WhatsApp, Paul reports. Picturing Jared Leto’s next move : WeWork founder Adam Neumann didn’t have to look too far for his next investment check. Andreessen Horowitz just handed him $350 million for his new company, Flow, a residential real estate company, Anita writes. This amount, we are told, is the largest individual check a16z has ever written…and it went to Neumann, who the firm backed in May for another of his companies, Flowcarbon. If you’re shocked, you are not alone.

: WeWork founder Adam Neumann didn’t have to look too far for his next investment check. Andreessen Horowitz just handed him $350 million for his new company, Flow, a residential real estate company, Anita writes. This amount, we are told, is the largest individual check a16z has ever written…and it went to Neumann, who the firm backed in May for another of his companies, Flowcarbon. If you’re shocked, you are not alone. A little .bit country, a little .bit rock ‘n’ roll: Four Tencent veterans started .bit to become the universal identification system in web3. After registering over 110,000 accounts in the past year, the startup is now armed with $13 million in new funding and a goal of promoting .bit for decentralized autonomous organizations, Rita writes.

Manhattan and Brooklyn are teeming with activity. It’s electrifying to be there after years spent relatively locked down, Connie writes, and asks herself if it might be time for companies in San Francisco to call employees’ bluff.

The subscription pie is getting bigger: How to leverage usage-based billing

More than half of all SaaS companies plan to roll out usage-based billing by next year, according to Chargeable CMO Sanjay Manchanda.

To help founders capitalize on this trend, he wrote a TC+ guest post identifying some of the ways companies are evolving as they strive to copy the success of firms like Twilio, Snowflake and Frog.

“Subscriptions are not going anywhere,” says Manchanda. “They have been around since at least the 17th century for a good reason — people like them.”

VinFast is stepping on the gas pedal, or shall we say electric pedal, to give those who preorder one of its vehicles a $7,500 rebate even though the U.S. government changed its federal tax credit rules regarding electric vehicles, which makes the deduction a bit more difficult to get, Haje reports.

And the car talk doesn’t stop there. Porsche is now joining other car makers in signing solar energy deals, Jaclyn writes. The luxury car maker signed a 25-year deal with Cherry Street Energy in Georgia just days after Ford announced its deal for solar energy.