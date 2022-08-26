Daily Crunch: Meta’s upcoming VR headset will track eye movements and capture facial expressions

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

The TechCrunch Top 3

Virtual reality, Meta style : Meta’s new virtual reality headset technology is going to focus on face-tracking and eye-tracking, features the company calls “social presence,” Ivan writes. It doesn’t come out until October, so you have roughly two months to pull together the $400 we think it is going to cost.

: Meta’s new virtual reality headset technology is going to focus on face-tracking and eye-tracking, features the company calls “social presence,” Ivan writes. It doesn’t come out until October, so you have roughly two months to pull together the $400 we think it is going to cost. Mo’ Twilio, mo’ problems : The hits from Twilio’s data breach earlier this month keep coming. Carly writes that this time the breach affected Authy two-factor app users. Authy is a company Twilio acquired in 2015. Oh, and the number of customers affected is now over 160. More about this below in Big Tech.

: The hits from Twilio’s data breach earlier this month keep coming. Carly writes that this time the breach affected Authy two-factor app users. Authy is a company Twilio acquired in 2015. Oh, and the number of customers affected is now over 160. More about this below in Big Tech. Predatory lending takes a turn: Though the nature of the article is not a happy one, we think Jagmeet did a great job describing the lengths that some lending apps will take to get repayment from users in India.

Startups and VC

Asia’s crypto games and web3 investment powerhouse Animoca Brands is making inroads into Japan as its local unit picks up $45 million in financing at a $500 million pre-money valuation. The investment comes at a time when the country is tightening regulations around the crypto industry, writes Rita.

Staying in Asia, Anna and Alex take the pulse on China’s venture capital scene. From near-zero growth in the second quarter and abandoned economic targets to continued COVID-19 lockdowns, a power crunch, a housing crisis, concerns about the strength of its domestic currency, water shortages, high youth unemployment, and more, it’s a tough mix for the world’s second-largest economy — even without mentioning a background loaded with geopolitical tensions. This is a TechCrunch+ story, but if you don’t have a subscription, use the Daily Crunch discount code “DC” for 15% off.

Let’s do a few more, shall we?

Draw me a picture of a bandwagon : Mobile photo editing app creator Lightricks is hopping on the AI-generated art trend with its new “Text to Image” generator within its apps, Lauren reports.

: Mobile photo editing app creator Lightricks is hopping on the AI-generated art trend with its new “Text to Image” generator within its apps, Lauren reports. Flying high, flying fast : Supply chain startup FourKites recently laid off a bunch of workers, but today announced it raised $30 million to feel the wind under its wings again, Kyle reports.

: Supply chain startup FourKites recently laid off a bunch of workers, but today announced it raised $30 million to feel the wind under its wings again, Kyle reports. Going from Bad.com to Worse.com : You know they’re having a rough time over at Better.com, as the company confirms its fourth round of layoffs in less than nine months, Mary Ann reports.

: You know they’re having a rough time over at Better.com, as the company confirms its fourth round of layoffs in less than nine months, Mary Ann reports. Real estate gets real gnarly : Real estate tech startup Reali is moving toward shutdown, after the startup raised $100 million just a year or so ago, Mary Ann reports.

: Real estate tech startup Reali is moving toward shutdown, after the startup raised $100 million just a year or so ago, Mary Ann reports. Flexible apartments? Are they built out of Jell-O?: We can’t not giggle at the thought of wiggling buildings, but “flexible apartments” are having their day in the sun. Landing lands $125 million in debt and equity funding, reports Connie.

Learning from my failures: Lessons from a 2-time founder

All schadenfreude aside: learning from our own mistakes is useful, but learning from someone else’s is optimal.

Squadhelp CEO and founder Darpan Munjal shut down his previous company, a fashion e-commerce venture, after four years of “solid growth.” In hindsight, he says early-stage funding created a false sense of security.

“It wasn’t easy to close the shutters on a business I really believed in. But I knew I could start again if I was willing to learn from my mistakes and apply those lessons smartly.”

Big Tech Inc.

It seems like Google’s Waze lost a bit of its way. The search engine giant said it was shuttering its Waze Carpool, a service that connected drivers with commuters, citing “shifting commuting patterns as a result of the pandemic,” Aisha writes. Going forward, the app is going to focus on a post-COVID world of errands and travel.

Meanwhile, India’s railway firm is reversing course on a plan to monetize customer data after an advocacy group, the Internet Freedom Foundation, took to Twitter in opposition of the strategy, writing, “A profit maximisation goal will result in greater incentives for data collection, violating principles of data minimisation & purpose limitation.” Manish has more.

In case you missed some stories from late yesterday, we have some good ones: