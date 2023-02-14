Daily Crunch: Microsoft dumps Yammer and makes Viva Engage its preferred enterprise social platform

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

Happy V-Day! What happens when you poll crypto traders about whether liking crypto was an “attractive feature”? Well, 4 out of 5 think that’s hella sexy, and 70% said they’d be more likely to go on a date with them if they were into the old ’chains. Our bet is that there may be some confirmation bias in there, because if you were to wave your Ledger wallet at Christine or Haje on a first date, that’d also be the last date. Still, Jacquelyn’s well-timed Valentine’s reporting based on a Binance poll is good news for those among you who like to keep things immutable.

Today, we bring you a great book recommendation from our very own Dominic-Midori: Long out of print since its original publishing in the 1980s, Black Women Writers at Work is a vital contribution to Black literature in the 20th century, and it’s supremely good news that it’s available again. The book features candid interviews with Maya Angelou, Toni Cade Bambara, Gwendolyn Brooks, Alexis De Veaux and many more, highlighting the practices and critical linkages between the work and lived experiences of Black women writers whose work laid the foundation for many who have come after.

— Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

Bye bye, Yammer : There wasn’t much yammering going on here, but Microsoft confirmed that it is getting rid of Yammer to go all-in on Viva Engage, Paul writes. Viva and Yammer chief vice president Murali Sitaram explains: “Over the last several months we’ve heard your feedback that having two apps surfacing similar experiences and the same services and content has introduced confusion and made it challenging to drive adoption and create clarity for end users.”

Startups and VC

It’s always nice to have a lot of capital to invest, but managing a large new fund can be even more advantageous right now given that many later-stage companies that put off fundraising last year will likely be in the market come hell or high water in 2023, Connie reports. Buyout firm Bain Capital just closed its second growth Tech Opportunities fund with $2.4 billion, up from the $1.3 billion that the outfit put to work through the first vehicle of its type in 2019.

10 years of fintech failures: 5 innovations that didn’t live up to the hype

The tech industry (and the media that covers it) thrives on hype cycles.

Sometimes, relentless cheerleading can bear fruit: Clunky personal digital assistants from the 1990s evolved into sleek smartphones a decade later.

And other times, what seemed like a revolutionary idea turns out to be someone trying to jump-start a fad. (Remember the Google barge, Juicero, and iSmell?)

Looking back over the last decade, TC+ contributor Grant Easterbrook recaps five trends that flopped and the underpinning factors that prevented them from changing fintech “in the way the founders originally intended.”

Big Tech Inc.

It’s easy to come away from a meeting not having caught every bit of what was discussed. That is where Otter.ai comes in with OtterPilot, its new AI meeting assistant. Aisha reports that this feature automatically sends an AI-generated summary of meeting topics to attendees with hyperlinks to key moments. It will also capture slide presentations and insert those in the summary, too. You can now safely get up and use the bathroom during your next virtual meeting and miss nothing.

