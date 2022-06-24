Daily Crunch: Months after rejecting a $17B bid, Zendesk sells to private equity group for $10.2B

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

The TechCrunch Top 3

Move over, there’s a new copilot in town: Proving that GitHub isn’t the only platform with the chops to launch an AI-powered pair programmer, Amazon this week debuted CodeWhisperer, a tool that can autocomplete entire functions based on only a comment or a few keystrokes of code. As Frederic writes, Amazon trained the system — which currently supports Java, JavaScript and Python — on billions of lines of publicly available open source code and its own codebase, as well as publicly available documentation and code on public forums.

Zendesk has had a rough go of it lately, what with activist investors hounding the customer service software vendor for changes and misguided attempts to boost its valuation. Still, the news of Zendesk's acquisition today came as something of a surprise, if only because of its suddenness. Ron notes that the $10.2 billion transaction — led by Permira and Hellman & Friedman — gave investors a way to get some return on their investment, albeit below the $17 billion offer they got in February.

Who needs megapixels when you have Benjamins? Leica makes great digital cameras. But for the special edition, limited-run Leica M-A Titan, the German imaging firm decided to go the analog route. The Titanium-clad M-A Titan takes film, and — if that weren't unobtainable enough — costs an eye-watering $20,000. Haje reports on the thing, noting that Leica only sells about 100,000 cameras per year. Perhaps it can be forgiven for charging a premium.

Startups and VC

In drug-related news, a startup called Wondermed raised $4.6 million to offer at-home, ketamine-assisted treatments to patients. Now, you might ask, Is this safe? Wondermed claims that it is, as do rivals Mindbloom and Fieldtrip Health. But of course they would. Haje is little suspicious of how easy it is to get approved for ketamine treatment but points to clinical studies that prove the drug’s efficacy as a therapeutic option for anxiety and depression.

Elsewhere in tech:

Delivering the goods — for a price: Offering evidence that the instant delivery market isn’t toast just yet, Zomato this week acquired Blinkit, a struggling 10-minute grocery delivery startup, in a $568.1 million deal. Manish reports that investors have questioned Zomato’s expansion into the space, given its punishingly high costs and low margins.

Hold my battery: Package-transporting drones are cool. What's not cool is having to swap their batteries and payloads once they've landed. Fortunately, there's a startup for that. Airrow makes a device that operates similarly to a CNC machine or 3D printer, Brian reports, with a gantry that moves along X- and Y-axes to get the battery from the charger to the drone and back again. How nifty is that?

The struggle is real: It's never a good look when, fresh from raising capital, a startup cuts a substantial portion of its staff. That's what happened this week with Ro, which laid off 18% of its full-time workforce to "manage expenses, increase the efficiency of [its] organization, and better map our resources to [its] current strategy." Natasha notes that former and current employees have previously spoken about the health tech company's inability to gain meaningful revenue from newer products.

Looking for a long-term partner: Communication is important in any relationship, but it doesn't always happen right off the bat. That's why Hinge this week introduced "Dating Intentions," a new profile feature that's designed to encourage users to be up front about their expectations. As per Aisha, the curated choices include "life partner," "long-term," "long-term, open to short-term," "short-term, open to long-term," "short-term'" and "figuring out my dating goals."

When life gives you lemons, pivot to crypto: Solana, a startup founded by former engineers and designers from Essential, is shifting focus to embrace cryptocurrency. CEO Anatoly Yakovenko announced this week that its first product, the Osom OV1, will be an Android smartphone that supports decentralized apps reliant on the Solana blockchain. Reactions have been mixed, Jacquelyn reports.

Don't eat the lentils: Daily Harvest is blaming the health problems a portion of its customers have been experiencing on lentils — specifically leeks and lentils. Following a Wall Street Journal article, the company recalled its French Lentil and Leek Crumbles product, which reportedly caused some people to have to undergo surgery to remove their gallbladders and might've contributed to liver damage and fevers. Daily Harvest is valued at over $1 billion and has been backed by a number of celebrities, Aisha notes, including Bobby Flay, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Serena Williams.

Big Tech Inc.

The future has arrived. Sort of. San Francisco residents can now pay for a ride in an autonomous taxi, courtesy of Cruise’s ride-hailing service. Darrell writes that Cruise’s offering will initially operate only between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. and on designated city streets, but that in the future, those limits might change. It’ll depend on how smoothly the service goes.

Meanwhile, in India, the central bank is cracking down on fintech startups, reports Manish. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has informed dozens of vendors that it’s barring the practice of loading “non-bank prepaid payment instruments” — prepaid cards, for instance — using credit lines. Some affected founders are pushing the narrative that incumbent banks lobbied the RBI to reach a decision favorable to them.

