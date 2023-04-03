Daily Crunch: Patreon rival Fanfix projects paying creators $50M by end of 2023

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

If you read nothing else today, read The Great Pretender by Devin. It’s a great piece that looks into AI and how it (sometimes/mostly/theoretically) works: “All that matters is that these systems do not distinguish between something that is correct and something that looks correct. Once you understand that the AI considers these things more or less interchangeable, everything makes a lot more sense.”

In a major blow to shared micromobility companies, Paris has voted to ban rental e-scooters from its streets, Rebecca reports. Many in the industry fear that the move in Paris, where free-floating scooters initially took off in 2018, will have ripple effects in other cities.

Connie reports that, despite pressure, Andreessen Horowitz is courting Saudi money. Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz appeared onstage with WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann to talk about their firm’s $350 million investment in Flow, Neumann’s new residential real estate company. Their choice of venue was intentional: The conference was organized by a nonprofit backed by one of Saudi Arabia’s largest sovereign funds.

5 growth lessons I learned while scaling from $0 to $1M ARR

Annual recurring revenue is a critical health metric for every subscription-based business. It’s easy to calculate, but it’s a hard number to budge, since ARR indicates how well a startup is doing in terms of product-market fit.

In his latest column, Sales Kiwi co-founder and TC+ contributor Jonathan Martinez shared five essential takeaways he learned along the way to leading his startup to $1 million ARR. Lesson one?

“I never tested more than two paid channels at a time, which is how I was ultimately able to unlock acquisition for my team,” writes Jonathan.

“This applies for all forms of growth, so if you’re trying to unlock lifecycle marketing, don’t also put efforts into unlocking four paid channels at the same time.”

Do you like to travel? How about the price, is that important to you? Google is testing some new search features for travel, including a “price guarantee” tool for flights. Aisha writes there will be a little badge next to the price to indicate that Google doesn’t think the price will go lower. If it does, Google will give you the difference.

Meanwhile, Nintendo Systems, a joint venture between Nintendo and mobile games company DeNA is a go, Lauren reports. Nintendo Systems is meant to more easily deliver entertainment to consumers.

