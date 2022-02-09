Daily Crunch: Samsung erases the Note, starts new page with Galaxy S22 Ultra phablet

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

The TechCrunch crew has been chewing on the metaverse for a while now, trying to tease out substance from hype, and real possibility from rank speculation. So much so that we even did a whole podcast on the matter. If you are catching up on what Meta is up to along with a host of startups, we have you covered. Also up on the site: three views on whether work or play is the true future of whatever the metaverse becomes from its historical roots in gaming. Cybersecurity investment runs hot as risks run rampant: In a digest of recent investing trends, our own Carly Page writes that “2021 may have been a rough year for cybersecurity, but it was a record-breaking year for security startups.” The more issues with security, the more demand for security products. And we know that investors love to track growth. So it’s not a huge surprise that cybersecurity startups crushed the fundraising game last year.

In a digest of recent investing trends, our own Carly Page writes that “2021 may have been a rough year for cybersecurity, but it was a record-breaking year for security startups.” The more issues with security, the more demand for security products. And we know that investors love to track growth. So it’s not a huge surprise that cybersecurity startups crushed the fundraising game last year. SpaceX loses 40 Starlink satellites: The old chestnut that hardware is hard has persisted through time because it’s true. SpaceX, for example, just ran into a geomagnetic storm that is apparently going to cost its space-based Internet project some 40 satellites. Those aren’t cheap! Nor are launches! At least with software you only have to worry about truly huge solar events, right?

Startups/VC

Our in-house edtech expert Natasha Mascarenhas has a great story up concerning Modal, a startup built by former denizens of a leading educational technology player. Per our coverage, Modal is building “a cohort-based learning platform that companies can use to help their existing employees learn new skills or shift disciplines.” Sounds cool, frankly. $1.5B in new capital for SE Asia: James Murdoch and Uday Shankar have compiled a huge and new investment vehicle backed by the Qatar Investment Authority called Bodhi Tree. The amount of capital is notable, as is its geographic focus, but we can’t stop wondering about tech’s willingness to recycle authoritarian cash.

Eight years into his tenure, Satya Nadella looks to diversify

To mark the eighth anniversary of Satya Nadella’s ascension to Microsoft’s CEO spot, enterprise reporter Ron Miller looked back at the executive’s tenure to grade his performance and identify some of the potential pitfalls that lie ahead.

“When a company has this much financial clout, it can pretty much push its way into any market,” writes Ron.

“The challenge for Nadella and Microsoft in the years ahead will be navigating increasing regulatory oversight while working to keep the company broadly diversified.”

Big Tech Inc.