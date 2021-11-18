Daily Crunch: UK-based subscription service Remojo coaches men to stop consuming pornography

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PST, subscribe here.

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for November 18, 2021. Today we’re talking how audio turns into the written word and how to stop watching certain video content if you can’t, ahem, turn it off. But first, don’t forget that TechCrunch Sessions: Space is coming up in just a few weeks! — Alex

The TechCrunch Top 3

Sweetgreen’s IPO turns out pretty sweet: Whatever you thought of Sweetgreen’s financial performance, it is having a pretty great public debut. After pricing at $28 per share, above its target range, the company’s share price shot higher today to nearly double its starting value. Sure, you could argue that the company underpriced its public debut, but I doubt that the company is crying.

Startups/VC

We have a few things to dig through from startups today, but first, Grammarly. The company just raised $200 million at a $13 billion valuation. This makes the company, variously, a decacorn or dragon or Company That Should Go Public. Regardless, the old $1 billion valuation threshold that used to set startups apart has lost all meaning. The $10 billion mark, however, seems to be the new requirement to be a truly standout startup today.

Notes from the TechCrunch transport desk: Cars of the future

Electric tuk tuks for the U.S. market: That’s the play that Biliti thinks is going to be big. Tuk tuks are three-wheeled, open-cab vehicles that are something akin to a cross between a delivery van and a moped. They are popular in a number of global markets, if not the United States. But with more folks living in cities over time, and more of us expecting goods to be delivered to our homes, perhaps the time of the tuk tuk is nigh in the U.S.

And now, a sampling of the rest of the day’s startup news:

What if TikTok, but also gaming? That’s the idea behind Snax, which intends to bring together short-form video and interactive elements. This could be very cool, or not, probably depending on whether Snax is able to let the crowds contribute content or it decides to do all that work itself.

And, finally, accessibility:

Big Tech Inc.

Now you can literally shake your fist at Instagram: The next time that you run into a problem with Instagram, you will be able to shake your phone to generate a prompt for reporting an error. I want to dunk on this, but I actually like it. Instagram is also adding “the ability to delete single items from a carousel post with at least three images or videos,” TechCrunch reports.

The next time that you run into a problem with Instagram, you will be able to shake your phone to generate a prompt for reporting an error. I want to dunk on this, but I actually like it. Instagram is also adding “the ability to delete single items from a carousel post with at least three images or videos,” TechCrunch reports. Want to look like a huge dweeb this Christmas? Some brands should have merch. Equity, our podcast, for example, should have merch. But should Hulu have merch? It thinks so. Netflix was first into the niche, we report.

Some brands should have merch. Equity, our podcast, for example, should have merch. But should Hulu have merch? It thinks so. Netflix was first into the niche, we report. And today in corporations letting us down: California Pizza Kitchen leaked over 100,000 Social Security numbers. This brings up two points. First, why are we still so dependent on Social Security numbers as a society. And, two, that the food chain should pay a fine roughly the size of one of its restaurants built entirely out of $100 bills. This sort of breach should be punished with a hammer the size of Utah. Bad!

