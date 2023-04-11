Daily Crunch: YouTube sets $249 starting price for NFL Sunday Ticket subscriptions 

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

The biggest ticket in streaming : If you’re a football fan, we know where you’ll be on Sunday night. YouTube started presales of its NFL Sunday Ticket subscription, which will set you back $249, Ivan writes.

: If you’re a football fan, we know where you’ll be on Sunday night. YouTube started presales of its NFL Sunday Ticket subscription, which will set you back $249, Ivan writes. It’s nice when an idea comes together : You use Venmo and your friend uses PayPal. In the past, we might have said you weren’t compatible, but not today. Paul reports that Visa has partnered with peer-to-peer payment offerings, including PayPal and Venmo, to make digital payments interoperable so no one has to change providers.

: You use Venmo and your friend uses PayPal. In the past, we might have said you weren’t compatible, but not today. Paul reports that Visa has partnered with peer-to-peer payment offerings, including PayPal and Venmo, to make digital payments interoperable so no one has to change providers. Crystal clear: Fintech startup Clear Street, a company building “modern infrastructure” for capital markets, snagged $270 million at a $2 billion valuation. This is the company’s second round of funding in a year, and before that it was bootstrapped by its co-founders. Mary Ann has more.

Startups and VC

When DBeaver creator Serge Rider began building an open source database admin tool in 2013, he probably had no idea that 10 years later, it would boast more than 8 million users. The open source product proved so popular that he launched a company to support it in 2017 and began building a commercial product for users with enterprise requirements. Ron has more.

There are many ways for startups to get ahead. It just turns out that not all of them are quite, er, legal. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has approved a final consent order in its first-ever enforcement action over a case involving “review hijacking,” or when a marketer steals consumer reviews of another product to boost the sales of its own. In this case, the FTC has ordered supplements retailer the Bountiful Company, the maker of Nature’s Bounty vitamins and other brands, to pay $600,000 for deceiving customers on Amazon, Sarah reports.

No single person could manage a B2B SaaS sales operation today, which is probably why head of revenue operations is No. 1 on LinkedIn's 2023 Jobs on the Rise list.

To claw back time from mundane tasks so RevOps teams can tackle "the larger, meatier projects," Rattle COO Apoorva Verma wrote a TC+ article with recommended tactics for training sales reps, finding places to automate, and ideas for codifying "every single one of your business-critical processes."

Don’t you hate when you’re shopping and have to go over to another app to make the final purchase? WhatsApp heard you loud and clear. Users in Brazil can now pay merchants through the app, which means they can now have an end-to-end experience in the app, reports Ivan.

Now over to Google. The company has some big news regarding its Google TV, which expanded its free streaming lineup to include over 800 live TV channels, Sarah reports. If your favorite channels include Tubi, Plex, Haystack and others, you’re in luck.

