Danish electrolyzer firm Stiesdal next in Reliance’s new energy plans

Reliance New Energy Solar has signed an agreement with Danish firm Stiesdal A/S to develop and manufacture Stiesdal HydroGen electrolyzers for green hydrogen production in India.

From pv magazine India

Reliance Industries’ new energy arm will manufacture electrolyzers in India under a technology partnership with Denmark-based renewable energy firm Stiesdal A/S. The two sides have signed an agreement to collaborate on the technology development and manufacturing of Stiesdal HydroGen electrolyzers in India.

Stiesdal claims its innovative electrolyzer technology can produce green hydrogen at a significantly lower cost than current methods. Under the agreement, Reliance New Energy Solar and Stiesdal will combine their strengths and capabilities to further advance the HydroGen electrolyzer technology development and scale it up to set up manufacturing facilities.

“In partnership with Stiesdal, we will strive to achieve our stated goal of offering hydrogen energy under $1 per kg in one decade – the 1-1-1 target for green hydrogen,” said Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Limited, after signing the agreement.

Henrik Stiesdal, CEO of Stiesdal A/S, said, “As a company, we are committed to the fight against climate change, seeking to deliver the largest possible impact in the shortest possible time. For us, there could be no greater impact than seeing our technology scaled up for use in the world’s largest democracy. Production of low-cost hydrogen is a vital strategic element of the green transition in India and the world, and Reliance Industries have the reach and capability to ramp up electrolyzer production to the required levels.”

Setting up an electrolyzer gigafab is part of Reliance Industries’ US$10-billion plan for solar and energy storage. The company, through its newly created arm Reliance New Energy Solar, seeks to manufacture and fully integrate all the critical components of the renewables energy ecosystem—spanning every stage of the solar supply chain, advanced energy storage, hydrogen production, and fuel cells.

“The electrolyzer Giga factory would strive to manufacture modular electrolyzers of the highest efficiency and lowest capital cost. These will be used for captive production of green hydrogen for domestic use and global sale,” said Mukesh Ambani when unveiling the plan.

Reliance New Energy Solar and Stiesdal also agreed to collaborate on developing and implementing technologies for offshore wind energy, next-generation fuel cells for conversion of hydrogen to electricity for mobile and static electricity generation, long-duration energy storage, and production of carbon-negative fuels.

Reliance has been on a shopping spree this week, with news that it will acquire a 40% stake in Indian multinational Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL), one of the largest PV plant engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), and operation and maintenance solution providers globally; and that it had signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% shareholding of PV module manufacturer REC Group. According to a press release, REC Group was acquired from its previous owner China National Bluestar Group for a value of US$771 million.