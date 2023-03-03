Daqo records average polysilicon price of $32.54/kg in 2022

Daqo produced 133,812 tons of polysilicon in fiscal 2022, compared to 86,587 tons in the preceding fiscal year. The company also sold 132,909 tons of polysilicon, from 75,356 tons in 2021. The yearly average selling price was $32.54/kg, from $21.76/kg a year earlier.

The company produced 33,702 tons of polysilicon in the fourth quarter, from 33,401 tons in the third quarter. Fourth-quarter polysilicon sales fell on a quarterly basis to 23,400 tons, at an average production cost of $7.69/kg.

Daqo said it expects to produce 31,000 tons to 32,000 tons of polysilicon in the first quarter of 2023. Given the impact of annual maintenance of production lines, total polysilicon production is expected to be 190,000 tons to 195,000 tons for all of 2023.