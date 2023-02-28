Das Solar unveils 22.4%-efficient n-type TOPCon solar panels

China’s DAS Solar has developed a bifacial double-glass solar panel based on n-type TOPCon technology for applications in utility-scale PV projects.

“The modules’ highest conversion efficiency reaches 22.72% with the output power of 635 W,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

According to the product sheet, the new DAS-DH156NA panel comes in five versions, with power outputs between 605 W and 625 W. The power conversion efficiency ranges from 21.6% and 22.4%.

The open-circuit voltage ranges from 55.18 V to 55.74 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.95 A and 14.27 A. Each module measures 2,465 mm x 1,134 mm x 35 mm and weighs 35.0 kg.

The panels feature a junction box with an IP 68 rating and a frame made of anodized aluminum alloy. Both sides of the modules are covered with 2 mm glass. They have an operating temperature of between -40 C and 85 C, and a temperature coefficient is -0.30 % per degree Celsius.

The panels can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V. DAS Solar offers a 30-year power output guarantee for 87.4% of the initial yield and a 15-year product warranty. It claims a bifaciality factor of up to 80%, with power gains ranging from 10% to 30%.

“The module has passed multiple certifications, thresher test of three times fundamental test of IEC 61215 and IEC 61730, ammonia and salt mist corrosion tests of IEC 62716 and IEC 61701, PID testing of IEC 62804-1, dust and sand tests,” said the spokesperson.