DAS Solar unveils n-type bifacial glass-glass module for residential PV

China’s DAS Solar has presented an all-black n-type bifacial solar panel with 54 M10 PV cells and a double-glass design for residential rooftop applications. It is certified according to IEC61215 and IEC61730 standards.

The series branded Black-Thru includes five different panels with power ratings of 410 W to 430 W, and efficiencies ranging from 21.0% to 22.0%. The open-circuit voltage spans from 37.73 V to 38.49 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.91 A and 14.23 A. Each module measures 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weighs 24.7 kg.

The panels feature a junction box with an IP 68 rating and a frame made of anodized aluminum alloy. Both sides of the modules are covered with 2 mm glass. They have an operating temperature of between -40 C and 85 C, and a temperature coefficient is -0.3 % per degree Celsius.

“The Black-Thru module is even more advanced on weight load/m2 due to the lightweight dual-glass structure, which is 3 kg lighter than the same version of conventional dual-glass module and 0.7 kg lighter than monofacial module,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The panels can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V. DAS Solar offers a 30-year power output guarantee for 87.4% of the initial yield and a 15-year product warranty.

The manufacturer claims a bifaciality factor of up to 80%. The power gains range from 10% to 30% for the 410 MW and 430 MW modules, respectively.