DCVC, Playground Global and FoundersX Ventures will discuss automation investments at TC Sessions: Robotics

If any tech sector has managed to withstand the recent slowdown of investor funding, it’s robotics. In 2021, VCs plowed more than $17 billion into robotics startups — nearly triple what was invested in 2020.

The pandemic — combined with labor shortages — fueled that spike. And, although a bit behind last year’s brisk pace, robotics startups received more than $5 billion in funding in the first 5 months of 2022.

It’s an exciting time for robotics, as more companies look toward automated solutions to remain competitive. As such, it’s the perfect time to announce the three highly credentialed investors who will join us online at TC Sessions: Robotics on July 21 for a panel presentation entitled, Funding the Future.

Our panelists include Kelly Chen, partner at DCVC; Bruce Leak, founding partner of Playground Global; and Helen Liang, founder and managing partner at FoundersX Ventures.

During a wide-ranging conversation, we’ll look at which subcategories, including agtech, food, manufacturing, medical and warehouse/fulfillment, these experts see the most opportunities and growth potential, as well as the qualities they look for in a startup when it comes time to put their money on the line.

Kelly Chen is a partner at DCVC, an early-stage deep-tech VC with $3 billion assets under management. She invests in teams solving some of the world’s most complex problems in areas such as automation, industry, supply chain and sustainability. At DCVC, she led investments such as Agility Robotics, Brimstone, Fulfil.ai, SafelyYou and SmarTex.

Bruce Leak is a founding partner at Playground Global. An early fascination with computers and emerging technology informed his career path, which took him from the frontier days at Apple and Microsoft, to entrepreneurship, to his time at Playground investing in complex ideas with the potential to change the world.

Helen Liang, the founder and managing partner at FoundersX Ventures, leads a high-performing team investing in entrepreneurs who are defining the future and breaking barriers in AI, autonomous driving, biotech, enterprise SaaS, fintech, health tech, low-carbon solutions, smart robotics and space tech. Select investments include 1910 Genetics, FiscalNote, Houm, Jeeves, Kernal Bio, Meru Health, Moonshot Brands, Security, SpaceX and Universal Quantum.

