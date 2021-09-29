Dear Sophie: Any advice for getting media coverage for my startup?

Here’s another edition of “Dear Sophie,” the advice column that answers immigration-related questions about working at technology companies.

Dear Sophie,

I’m an entrepreneur working on building up my qualifications for the EB-1A green card (or maybe an O-1A).

Toward that goal, I’ve been trying to get media coverage about my startup, but it’s competitive out there! Any advice?

— Craving Coverage

Dear Craving,

Thanks for reaching out! Yesterday was the six-year anniversary of my law firm, and shortly after I founded it, I set a personal challenge: to achieve the level of success that would qualify me (if I needed a U.S. green card) to meet the EB-1A criteria as a person of “extraordinary ability.” What right did I have to expect this of my clients if I couldn’t achieve it myself?

Starting from scratch (my kids were young, I had taken a multiyear career break, and I didn’t have a network in Silicon Valley), it took me about two years to reach this level of success (and it was also a great marketing plan for my firm).

So, I know this from experience: Achieving the level of success required for an EB-1A or O-1A is totally possible. And remember, you only need to meet at least three of the criteria to qualify!

Offer your expertise

The key is to be strategic about getting media coverage. Know the audience of the trade publication or major media outlet where you’re seeking coverage and figure out the type of stories that get their interest.

Generally, reporters like to be the first to break news or to get an exclusive story, so consider offering a scoop about a significant multimillion-dollar deal involving your company or a story idea, such as an emerging trend in your field or a unique perspective on a big issue, to one reporter to start. If that reporter isn’t interested, move on to another.

One service that can help technology entrepreneurs is EllisX, which helps founders get coverage for their startups in articles and podcasts and secure speaking engagements. Or you can try to cultivate a relationship on your own with a journalist who writes about your field. Offer yourself as a resource to explain new developments or challenging issues in your field. I took this approach when I began working on meeting the EB-1A criteria, and I soon found myself being quoted as an expert on immigration in publications around the globe — and that led to me writing this weekly column!

Remember, for O-1A and EB-1A immigration purposes, newsletters and press releases that were never published in a major publication, as well as articles in student-run or university publications, usually don’t count.