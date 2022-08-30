Dell announces new capabilities to VxRail, APEX and Validated Design for AI

Dell’s announcements are aimed at managing and leveraging multicloud and edge compute environments to speed processing and the deployment of AI.

Dell announced, at VMware Explore on Tuesday, some new advancements designed to improve the performance of its hyper-converged infrastructure, VxRail, as well as enhancements to Dell APEX cloud management services and Dell Validated Design for AI.

More must-read AI coverage

The new VxRail capabilities were developed based on VMware’s Project Monterey initiative philosophy that treats computing workloads “as a distributed control fabric through tight integration with DPUs”, which improves system performance by off-loading data processing to a dedicated on-board DPU, Dell said in a press release.

What’s new in Dell EMC VxRail

Select VxRail systems will now support new VMware vSphere 8 software that was rearchitected to run on DPUs as well as VMware’s new vSAN Enterprise Storage Architecture. Dell claims the new VxRail system provides up to 4x vSAN performance improvement over existing systems. VxRail was co-developed with VMware and optimized to run VMware vSAN.

VxRail has also been re-packaged into smaller, half-blade modular nodes that are rackable. This is the VxRail’s smallest form factor to date, Dell said. The new systems are designed to work in high latency, low bandwidth locations.

“Dell VxRail with VMware vSphere 8 will deliver a foundation for next generation data center architecture by running infrastructure services on the DPU,” said Krish Prasad, senior vice president and general manager of VMware’s Cloud Infrastructure Business Group, in a press release. “This will enable greater network and application performance and a new level of sophistication in adopting Zero Trust security strategies to protect modern enterprise workloads.”

SEE: Artificial Intelligence Ethics Policy (TechRepublic Premium)

Enhancements to Dell APEX

Dell APEX, Dell’s managed services and solutions cloud management offering, now expands multi-cloud and edge support for VMware environments through the addition of VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid services, which allows developers to stand up and provision container and Kubernetes clusters through the vSphere user interface.

Organizations also will be able to, by building, testing and running cloud-native applications alongside traditional applications on the same platform, Dell said.

APEX Private Cloud and APEX Hybrid Cloud will now offer new compute-only options to allow customers to support more workloads by independently scaling compute and storage resources.

Dell Validated Designs for AI

Dell Validated Designs for AI adds automatic machine learning (AutoML) capabilities to help data scientists and non-experts of all skill levels develop AI-powered applications. The solution includes tested configurations of Dell VxRail hyper-converged infrastructure with H2O.ai, NVIDIA and VMware.

H2O.ai is an open source, in-memory, distributed, fast and scalable machine learning and predictive analytics platform.

Validated Designs for AI will leverage VMware Tanzu services so customers can run AI at the edge.

Availability