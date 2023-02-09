Desert Quartzite approved for 300 MW/ 600 MWh of solar, storage in California

From pv magazine USA

The US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has approved the construction of the Desert Quartzite solar project near Blythe, California. EDF Renewables North America will develop the 300 MW of solar, plus 600 MWh of storage.

“The BLM continues to approve responsibly-sited renewable energy projects to help advance clean energy production on public land and meet the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of a net-zero economy by 2050,” said Karen Mouritsen, the California state director of the BLM. “The project will generate good paying union jobs, boost local economies and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

The Desert Quartzite solar project will result in capital investment of $1 billion and supply clean power to roughly 120,000 homes. The facility is expected to create more than 900 construction jobs and is expected to reach commercial scale operations by December 2024.

Popular content

Upon completion, the project will likely rank among the top 10 largest utility-scale solar projects in the United States, based on projects in development from 2024 to 2025, where projects range from 300 MW to 690 MW in total capacity.

Desert Quartzite anticipates using Canadian Solar BiHiKu7 650 watt (DC) bifacial monocrystalline PERC panels, SMA 4.2 MW inverter stations, Nextracker horizontal single-axis tracking solar photovoltaic (PV) hardware and 150 MW / 600 MWh of battery systems.

To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine USA website.