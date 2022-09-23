 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Destination: Net Zero – 6 Steps to Carbon Neutrality

By Peter Moore on September 23, 2022

Increasingly companies around the world are under pressure to respond to global climate change. These pressures from stakeholders and corporate best practice sharing have culminated in a turning point. This white paper outlines a step‑by‑step process for corporate leaders to address growing concerns from the investment community, broader society, and other stakeholders.

The time is now to establish your path to Destination: Net Zero and CFOs are recognizing the near-term need to address global climate change. The paper highlights how energy solutions with creative financing business models — like Energy as a Service — can address many of the all-too-common internal obstacles to planning and implementing net zero programs.

This white paper, developed in collaboration with Guidehouse Insights, covers topics including:

  • Why companies are moving on climate change
  • Moving forward on climate issues: five key drivers
  • The Practical Path to Net Zero: A Six-Step Approach
  • Addressing barriers and measuring progress

Source: GreenBiz

Peter Moore
