Destination: Net Zero – 6 Steps to Carbon Neutrality

Increasingly companies around the world are under pressure to respond to global climate change. These pressures from stakeholders and corporate best practice sharing have culminated in a turning point. This white paper outlines a step‑by‑step process for corporate leaders to address growing concerns from the investment community, broader society, and other stakeholders.

The time is now to establish your path to Destination: Net Zero and CFOs are recognizing the near-term need to address global climate change. The paper highlights how energy solutions with creative financing business models — like Energy as a Service — can address many of the all-too-common internal obstacles to planning and implementing net zero programs.

This white paper, developed in collaboration with Guidehouse Insights, covers topics including: