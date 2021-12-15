Developers sign PPAs for solar parks in Germany

From pv magazine Germany

German utility RWE and solar developer Enerparc have concluded a power purchase agreement for a solar park in the German state of Hesse, while GP Joule and Airbus Helicopters have sealed a deal for a new PV array.

Enerparc is currently building a PV plant in Lauterbach, Hesse, with a capacity of 57 MW. Around 125,000 solar modules will be installed on a 54-hectare site. The system is set to go into operation in the coming year.

RWE Supply and Trading has signed a PPA to buy some of the electricity from Enerparc. This means that the solar park is being constructed without subsidies. The RWE subsidiary will buy 35 GWh of solar power per year over a 10-year period. The companies did not provide any additional information on the agreed purchase price.

In a separate development, Airbus Helicopters has agreed to purchase solar power via a PPA for a project in Donauwörth, Bavaria. GP Joule will supply the electricity from a 3.5 MW ground-mounted solar plant. GP Joule said that it has already secured approval for the project. Trina Solar will supply 8,000 PV modules, with construction set to begin in early 2022.

After commissioning the project, GP Joule will manage the plant. The two companies have not revealed any details about the PPA price.