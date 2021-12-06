Developers submit 4.1 GW of PV projects for first 2021 round of Dutch SDE++ program

The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy is now reviewing 54,109 renewable energy projects totaling 5.17 GW in the first round of the SDE+ program for 2021. Solar accounts for around 80% of the total submitted capacity.

The SDE+ (Stimulering Duurzame Energieproductie) program for large-scale renewable energy projects continues to be the main driver for planned and contracted PV capacity in the Netherlands. Large-scale solar continues to prevail, despite growing congestion issues on the Dutch grid.

The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy has announced that PV projects with a combined capacity of 4,161 MW have been submitted for the first round of the 2021 SDE++ (Stimulering Duurzame Energieproductie) program for large-scale solar and renewable energy. Of this capacity, 2,224 MW is represented by commercial and industrial PV systems, while ground-mounted projects and floating solar arrays account for another 1,908 MW.

The state-run Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RVO) agency, which manages the program, has accepted a range of renewable energy project proposals. The proposals include sustainable heating projects and CO2 capture and storage, with an aggregate power of 5.17 GW. All of the projects would require a total budget of €12 billion (USD 13.5 billion), with €5 billion earmarked for the round.

“Due to budget depletion, a number of more expensive techniques may not qualify for the subsidy,” said the RVO. “The highest amount of €6.1 billion was requested for CO2 capture and storage, followed by solar PV with €2.2 billion.”

The largely oversubscribed round might not end up allocating all the capacity requested for solar. But as previous rounds of the SDE++ program have shown, a big portion of it could be allocated.

In the second round of 2020, the RVO selected 3,426 PV projects with a combined capacity of 3,535 MW. In another recent round of the SDE++ program, the Dutch authorities selected 6,882 PV projects with a combined capacity of 3,340 MW.

The Netherlands could reach between 38 GW and 125 GW of total installed solar capacity by 2050, according to a recent report by Netbeheer Nederland. By the end of December 2020, the country’s cumulative installed solar capacity hit 10 GW. New PV capacity for 2020 was around 2.93 GW.