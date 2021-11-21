Development of a Smart Home Using AI and IoT Technologies

Personalization and automation remain the main directions for improving the quality of the user experience. They also help make the lives of millions of people safer, more convenient, and more comfortable.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) have become the main tools in recent years. It is with their help that a symbiosis of functional automation and well-tuned personalization is created. How exactly technologies affect the development of a smart home, we will analyze in the article.

What is AI?

Britannica AI is interpreted as the ability of a computer/robot to perform tasks set by a person.

The use of artificial intelligence in everyday life allows technology to reproduce some of the user’s tasks at an automatic level. Ability is determined by a program that is pre-programmed with a set of machine learning or deep learning algorithms.

AI works 24 hours a day, seven days a week; it does not need rest. It allows devices to perform various functions, make rational decisions, and avoid critical errors.

What is IoT?

The Internet of Things (IoT) is the ability of devices to transmit data to each other over the Internet. Both household appliances and industrial installations can have this property. In addition, the technology allows devices to assess the situation and draw conclusions without human consent.

Integration of assistants

When technologies are introduced into the “Smart Home” system, all the necessary information from the Internet of Things goes to the artificial intelligence base, which already carries out a prepared algorithm of actions.

AI transforms the received data into commands, which, subsequently, are formed into a model of behavior that fully meets human needs. This is due to the ability of technology to analyze the results obtained after contact with a person and predict further options for the development of events.

Assistant integration is ubiquitous, and even giants like Apple, Google, and Amazon adopt them for automation. With their help, users can issue commands to their devices from a distance and ensure that everything will be done without errors.

Similar actions are carried out from applications. It should be convenient and usable and not contain grammatical errors. If you want to develop one of these solutions, you must approach the question as cleverly as possible. Every detail is essential, from the interface to typos. By the way, tools like Fresh Essays, Grammarly, etc., will help to avoid this.

Digital assistants

Today, there are AI and IoT-based automated security systems and devices with voice control from a distance. For example, millions of people use Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant in their daily lives. Through advances in technology, researchers are expanding voice recognition capabilities, which increases the functionality and value of the technology.

Today, users can control devices hands-free, as well as change programs on TV using Bluetooth speakers. But so far the system needs to be improved, since, from the safety side, the results are not satisfactory. Fraudsters have learned how to hack voice-controlled devices.

Benefits of AI and IoT

The main advantages of AI and IoT in the Smart Home system:

the user can turn off / turn on all devices in the house connected to the AI, even being in another country in the world;

all data on the work of smart technology goes to the application on the smartphone, which guarantees complete control over them;

if desired, after the user leaves the home, all smart devices will be automatically turned off.

Also, if a person returns home from work, he can turn on the heating system, kettle, or another device to return to an already warm home and, for example, immediately brew tea for himself.

Examples of automated devices

Virtual assistants can find information on the Internet, call specific subscribers and even synchronize with other devices only thanks to voice control. Technologies can be presented in the form of applications installed on a smartphone or embedded in a device using the software.

Let’s take a look at several devices that can be used in the “Smart Home” system, equipped with AI and IoT technologies, their capabilities, and functions.

Washing machines

The use of technologies in the washing machine allows them to adjust the amount of used washing powder or other detergents, set the operating mode, and turn on the device at a particular time. Also, the regulation process can be programmed based on a load of laundry in the drum and the type of fabric.

The system will automatically notify you when the detergent has run out and will send an appropriate notification. Thanks to this, you can save on washing and electricity, while the machine itself will increase/decrease the operating power depending on the needs.

Machine learning technology allows you to study in detail a person’s daily routine, analyze it, and adjust. For example, if a person goes to the gym every three days and marks it on the calendar, the machine will automatically turn on the desired mode for washing after the user puts dirty clothes in it.

The device will automatically determine the weight of the laundry and select the optimal amount of water for it, which will also save money.

Smart speakers

Smart speakers were one of the earliest devices to incorporate AI and IoT technologies. Many models are equipped with voice recognition software. They can also be controlled using a mobile app. Voice commands create playlists and grocery lists, trigger notifications and reminders, and search the web.

Refrigerators

Refrigeration devices using artificial intelligence can automatically diagnose the system, which will prevent premature failure of parts and save money. In addition, the device itself will regulate the consumption of electricity and power depending on the load on the shelves.

Deep learning allows you to control the number of products and identify them. So, the application will display the amount of food remaining, even if the user is at work, which will allow replenishing stocks in a timely manner. Then, based on the analysis, AI will suggest specific recipes, focusing on various products.

The user can remotely get a snapshot of the refrigerator shelves, make a list of products and control the temperature in the refrigerator and freezer chambers.

When a person selects a recipe from the list, the refrigerator can signal an additionally synchronized oven, which will start the heating process at the right time.

Cleaning robots

Thousands of people suffer from dust allergies worldwide, and millions complain about the constant appearance of dust in their homes, which interferes with their comfortable life. But, unfortunately, few people will clean it after a hard day’s work, even from the floor covering, and many cannot afford cleaning services. The robot cleaner allows you to solve the problem with dust and dirt, even in hard-to-reach places.

The main unresolved problem of the technology is the lack of precise synchronization with the home ecosystem, which reduces its effectiveness. But researchers continue to solve it, so universal cleaning robots should appear that can cope with any obstacles in the form of furniture and equipment in the near future.

Door lock system

Thanks to the smart door lock, the user can control whether the door is closed and send a signal about the result to his family members. Also included is the function of receiving a notification when other people open doors, which increases the level of security.

Baby watching

Even if the mother cooks lunch in the kitchen, and the child remains in the nursery, she can always control him using a monitoring system – a baby monitor. Thanks to sound and video recording, the user can always track any movements of the baby on the screen. In addition, most models support Wi-Fi, 3G, and 4G to ensure smooth signal transmission.

Conclusion

Artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) can make the Smart Home system more useful for humans and minimize their contact with devices. And if earlier technologies were a luxury item, today, a much more significant percentage of the population can afford them.

They will help make everyday life convenient not only for those who understand technology; any user will be able to intuitively figure out how to set up devices and automate their work processes.

Everyone can appreciate the increased level of security, reduced energy costs, complete automation, and autonomy of devices. AI and IoT are improving, and over time their capabilities in the “Smart Home” system will become limitless.

Image Credit: Vlada Karpovich; Pexels; Thank you!