Deye unveils lithium iron phosphate battery for rooftop applications

China-based inverter manufacturer NingBo Deye Inverter Technology (Deye) has developed a new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery storage system for residential and commercial rooftop applications.

“The RW M6.1 series is especially suitable for application scenes of high power, limited installation space, restricted load-bearing, and long cycle life,” the manufacturer said.

Up to 32 battery modules can be connected in parallel, with capacities ranging from 6.14 kWh to 196.48 kWh. One module has a nominal voltage of 51.2 V, measures 460 mm x 720 mm x 143 mm, and weighs 55 kg. It is suitable for wall- or floor-mounted installation and has a depth of 160 mm with its hanging board.

“The low-voltage battery is a backup energy resource for household electricity usage application,” Deye stated. “The large-capacity storage is designed to provide homeowners an opportunity to maximize solar energy self-consumption, reducing power input from the grid and increasing the extra power output generated from the battery and PV solar.”

The new battery discharges at ambient temperatures ranging between -20 C and 55 C, and charges at temperatures between 0 C and 55 C. It comes with a 10-year warranty and reportedly has a lifecycle of more than 6,000 cycles.

The new product is IP65-rated and has been approved according to UL 1973, IEC 62619, and UN 38.3 certifications.