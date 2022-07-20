Did no one tell Europe the party is over?

Did no one tell European venture capitalists and startup founders that we’re supposed to be on the cusp of a global recession?

With startups and VCs all heralding the doom of investment activity across the world, you’d think a market as large as Europe would be affected quite a bit. But European venture capital activity fell only slightly in the second quarter from the preceding three months. What’s more, venture totals on the continent remained robust, leaving it with a stronger-than-expected startup fundraising result for the first half of the year.

From a macroeconomic perspective, we have no shortage of reasons to worry about Europe today. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, slowing world GDP growth, inflation concerns, and tightening central banking policies are cause for concern, to pick a few issues. So why were European venture results so strong?

