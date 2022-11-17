Discord users can now link their Crunchyroll accounts

Anime streaming service Crunchyroll has partnered with Discord. Starting today, users will be able to display the movie or TV show they’re currently watching on their Discord profile.

Crunchyroll is the latest media company to add “Rich Presence,” the “Now Playing” functionality that automatically displays the video you’re watching, the game you’re playing, the song you’re listening to, etc. Discord users can also link their accounts for Reddit, Steam, TikTok, Twitter, Spotify, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube, PlayStation Network and Xbox, among others.

The new integration is rolling out to users throughout the day in over 200 countries and territories. Note that some regional content restrictions will apply since Crunchyroll isn’t available in Japan and has a limited streaming library in some parts of Asia.

To link accounts, Crunchyroll subscribers go to Discord on the web or desktop app, navigate to “User Settings,” click “Connections,” and select the Crunchyroll logo. It will be available on mobile devices soon, a Crunchyroll spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Once Rich Presence is enabled, the anime title you’re watching will appear as a small icon with an image of the series, the season and the episode. Users can watch along with their friends directly from their profile pop-out. There’s also a button directing users to the anime streaming service.

“Anime is an adventure, and Crunchyroll’s Rich Presence on Discord will allow our fans to take their journey together,” said Kaliel Roberts, Chief Product Officer, Crunchyroll, in the announcement. “The Crunchyroll community loves to share their favorite anime with their friends, and now on Discord, fans have another avenue to celebrate their favorite series, discover new shows, and build deeper connections through the content they love.”

Crunchyroll launched its official Discord server last month, which it uses to announce new events and activations.

On November 2, Crunchyroll subscribers received a one-month code for Discord Nitro, a monthly subscription service that unlocks various perks like custom emojis and stickers, HD video streaming and more. Similarly, Discord Nitro users were offered one month of Crunchyroll’s $9.99/month subscription, “Mega Fan.” Crunchyroll has a free ad-supported plan and three paid tiers.