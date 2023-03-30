Discover the Disrupt 2023 Fintech Stage

TechCrunch Disrupt, the premier event for startup investors and founders, is coming back in 2023 with an enhanced new format.

This year, we’re rethinking TC Sessions, the standalone industry events series, and merging them into the big annual tech event — which will once again this year be held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Disrupt will have six industry tracks, each with its own stage, including AI, fintech, hardware, SaaS, security and sustainability. On the Fintech Stage we will have some of the biggest industry players discussing some of the hottest topics in the industry.

The specific areas we’re eager to dig into this year via panels and fireside chats on the Fintech Stage featuring top executives in the industry include: the future of payments, the sustainability of buy now, pay later, scaling blockchains to onboard masses and the value of embedded tech. Come join us!

The world of fintech is an ever-evolving one as the digital transformation of financial services has accelerated full force since the onset of the pandemic (and continues). By definition, fintech represents the use of technology to improve, enhance or automate financial services. It’s a broad term that encompasses many areas, including payments, banking, credit and crypto.

We believe that ultimately the goal of fintech should be to improve the lives of people all around the globe, in some cases opening up access to those previously underserved and in others giving more options when it comes to spending, saving and investing your (or your company’s) money.

While venture funding in fintech slowed last year, companies in the space were still the top recipient of venture dollars worldwide. In fact, storied venture firms Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) invested more in fintech than any other category in 2022. And in 2023, investors still see much opportunity as founders all over continue to challenge the status quo.

We hope you can join us this year at Disrupt 2023 and check out the fintech day of programming. Early Bird passes are currently on sale — save $800 when you book by May 14.