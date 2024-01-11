Dracula Technologies integrates organic solar cell into flexible storage device

Dracula Technologies has developed a new indoor technology for its organic photovoltaic (OPV) cells. It designed the tech to replace traditional batteries in connected devices.

From pv magazine France

Dracula Technologies has announced a new application for its OPV cells.

The French OPV specialist is presenting a device at the CES 2024 show this week that integrates the production of solar energy from mini-OPV modules and a storage device based on a flexible film. The new product is designed to increase the autonomy of connected electronic devices

The “LayerVault” solution is designed to replace traditional batteries. The solar cells are based on Dracula’s OPV inkjet technology, which captures both natural and artificial light. It is designed for indoor use, due to its light energy recovery system. In these devices, energy from ambient light is converted using an organic active layer composed mainly of carbon and hydrogen.

The active layer absorbs light photons, generating electron-hole pairs which are then separated by an internal electric field, producing an electric current. The other layers of the organic module, such as the interfacial layers or electrodes, are designed to facilitate the extraction and collection of charges created in the active layer. According to the company, the power of the cells under indoor lighting amounts to 45 µw/cm² at 1,000 lux.

The new solution is patented with its OPV inkjet technology and is designed to power ultra-low consumption electronic devices in low-light conditions under 500 lux. According to the company, the product is suitable for ultra-low power devices and efficiently powers Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) devices in sectors such as Electronic Tags (ESL), Remote Controls, Indoor Industrial Internet of Things (smart building), smart asset tracking, and indoor consumer Internet of Things.

To support its deployment, Dracula Technologies has established a partnership with its investor, SemTech, which provides semiconductors, IoT systems and cloud connectivity services. The LayerVault device is compatible with sensors based on the LoRa communication protocol developed and operated by SemTech. The new device can be integrated into the group’s wireless connectivity chips and other products aimed at low-consumption connected technologies.