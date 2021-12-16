DroneBase acquires solar analytics specialist AirProbe

DroneBase has picked up AirProbe’s artificial intelligence solution for aerial solar inspections and proprietary data analytics. The acquisition expands its reach into markets such as India and Europe.

From pv magazine India

DroneBase, a US aerial imaging services provider, has acquired India-based data analytics specialist AirProbe. The acquisition expands DroneBase’s footprint throughout the Asia-Pacific region and Europe, while giving it access to AirProbe’s proprietary artificial intelligence solution for aerial solar inspections and proprietary data analytics.

The AirProbe solution reduces the time needed to analyze aerial inspection data of solar energy systems by up to 50%. This allows solar owners, operators, and financiers to more quickly take action to fix high-value anomalies and defects to increase energy generation and improve return on investment.

AirProbe has inspected about 22 GWp of assets throughout the world, including rooftop projects. It has a cumulative 5 GW of solar assets in India.

“As both the number and size of solar energy systems deployed grow exponentially, inspecting and maintaining millions of systems will become more critical and more complex,” said Dan Burton, CEO of DroneBase. “DroneBase solved how to scale solar energy inspections and data capture and AirProbe solved how to scale solar data analysis with AI: together our solution is truly unbeatable.”

Popular content

Asset owners can use the tech to reduce their dependence on certain activities that used to be done manually. For instance, by using AI and drone inspections for construction monitoring, project owners can now visualize project sites and monitor progress remotely with a high degree of accuracy.

“Our mission at AirProbe has been to increase the adoption, reliability, and efficiency of solar energy systems by developing the best AI-enabled software solution. That aligns perfectly with DroneBase’s mission to continually deliver the best, actionable intelligence so that solar energy system operators and financiers can deliver more clean energy and grow their bottom line at the same time,” said Aditya Bhat, the founder of AirProbe.

Bhat will be based in Bengaluru, India, and will oversee operations in the Asia-Pacific market. The companies did not disclose the terms of the acquisition.