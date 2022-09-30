DualSun launches 425 W all-black shingled solar panel

From pv magazine France

DualSun, a French photovoltaic-solar thermal module manufacturer, has unveiled a new shingled solar panel for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

The Flash 425 Shingle product is an all-black module with 452 W of nominal power and a power conversion efficiency of 20.4%. It also features an open-circuit voltage of 43.4 V and a short-circuit current of 12.56 A.

The panel measures 1,899 mm x 1,096 mm x 30 mm, weighs in at 21.9 kg. It features 320 monocrystalline PERC cells.

It can operate with a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V and also features an IP67 enclosure and black anodized aluminum frame. It has a temperature coefficient of -0.34% per degree Celsius and its operational temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C.

The new product comes with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 20-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 2.0% and 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 84.8% of the nominal output power.