Dubai has 298.7 MW under net metering

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has revealed that there were 6,727 buildings hosting a PV system under the emirate’s Shams Dubai net metering scheme at the end of March. These systems have a total generation capacity of around 298.7 MW.

That figure indicates around 190 MW of new net-metered capacity has been added since the last set of statistics was released, in September 2019. Such exponential growth demonstrates strong interest for residential and commercial PV in Dubai.

In August 2019, DEWA reported requests to access the emirate’s net metering scheme had reached a combined capacity of 323 MW.

Launched in 2015, the Shams Dubai scheme allows owners of residential and commercial PV systems to sell surplus power to the grid at the same price they would pay for consuming it – at the end of the month, the net amount is billed to the customer.

The emirate is targeting to produce three-quarters of its total electricity from renewable energy sources by 2050. Large-scale solar is supported through tenders for Dubai’s 5 GW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest solar project in the United Arab Emirates – and Middle East – to date.