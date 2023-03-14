Dutch-German consortium to bring 2T perovskite/silicon tandem PV to market

The consortium says it intends to develop a simplified approach and best practices to produce 2T perovskite-silicon tandem solar products. The modules should have a bifacial design, glass-glass encapsulation, and a power output of over 300 W/m2.

A Dutch-German consortium led by the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) is seeking to bring to the market a two-terminal (2T) perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell technology in the frame of a four-year research project called FIT4Market.

“Through our work we want to define a simplified approach to produce 2T perovskite-silicon tandem solar products,” TNO Researcher Gianluca Coletti told pv magazine. “The monolithic tandem cell technology we are developing utilizes commercial PERC crystalline silicon cells with planar front side, which avoids complexity in dealing with silicon surface texture.”

The module will have a bifacial design and glass-glass encapsulation, which the consortium said is ideal for protecting the perovskite cells against moisture. The new product may have a power output of over 300 W/m2, which compares to around 200 W/m2 in conventional PERC panels.

The consortium, which also comprises South Korea-based solar panel manufacturer Qcells, initially intends to develop best practices for the production of the proposed module technology. “We want to develop tandem modules with a competitive levelized cost of energy and industry-leading reliability and performance,” said Jorg Muller, head of cell R&D at Qcells. “Qcells will supply its silicon cell expertise to the project, with our Benelux team overseeing field-testing to measure real world energy performance and yield.”

Other members of the consortium are Dutch production equipment manufacturer Levitech NL, Netherlands-based PV equipment production provider MIT Thermal Solutions NL, machine manufacturer Tempress, and Dutch supplier of extrudable tie-layer resins Yparex NL.



Popular content

The TNO is currently developing a four-junction (4T) semi-transparent perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell in partnership with the Solliance consortium including the Delft University of Technology, the Eindhoven University of Technology, and Belgian research institute Imec. This device achieved in September a 30.1% power conversion efficiency.

Q Cells and German research institute Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) announced in March they achieved an efficiency of 28.7% for a two-terminal perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell.

The device is based on a silicon bottom cell relying on Hanwha Q Cells’ monocrystalline Q.antum half-cell technology and a perovskite-based top cell.